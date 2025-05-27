PSI, Jokowi and Piggyback Politics





“PSI has no face, Jokowi's figure is still attached.”

The sentence has led when we discuss with casualness in the pantry of the office, accompanied by a coffee left for lunch. Our cat's subject this afternoon was linked to potential candidates for the president of PSI. Of course, everything leads to a name that has never been absent in their campaign, which else, if not “Joko Widodo”. PSI today seems to be unable to escape from the shadow of Jokowi.

While listening to the cat, my eyes were sometimes fixed on the laptop screen which contained a criticism of the book “Future Forward: The Rise and Fall of A Thai Political Party”. There is a quote from the book writer, McCargo and Anil who immediately stole attention. It's sound:

“Studies suggest that winning candidates use door to door to door and feet campaign.”

The sentence was very familiar to me as a political practitioner. Indeed, electoral policy is built from below, from the basic structure, not only through social media. The progressive party should be present from door to door, cooking in the kitchen and simply to sell the faces of great characters.

Unfortunately, PSI was trapped in the policy that I called Piggyback's policy, the popularity of Jokowi without building its own foundation. Since the 2024 campaign, they have continued to attach the story of “Jokowism”, even today, calls Jokowi as a candidate for the potential president. It is very obvious that PSI did not seem sure to build your own identity.

In fact, PSI once came like a breath of fresh air as an alternative party for young people. Now the story is like being abandoned before it even can grow. They went from an alternative spirit to a party that was simply present by imaging. From Jokowi to Kaesang, from Kaesang to Jokowi, later, he could be anchored in Gibran. The PSI loses consistency in the construction of its own political DNA.

Electoral reality also shows the limits of this strategy. In the 2024 elections, PSI votes only concentrated in urban areas such as Jakarta and Surabaya, where digital voters were. But in areas with traditional Muslim culture, their voices are very small. In East Java III, only 21,589 votes. In North Sumatra II, which was once the Jokowi base, PSI only won 23,294 votes (1.1%).

Obviously, proximity to Jokowi did not necessarily produce electoral power. Two things can be concluded, PSI failed to build a basic network, and Jokowi's electability could not be inherited.

PSI should learn from the future in Thailand – which is now transformed into a forward movement. The party has gone from social movements, presenting the minds of young people, not only born to support power.

If PSI wants to be a modern holiday, they need roots. Not only in the city, but also in the village. Not only in the upper middle class, but also among farmers, workers and traditional Muslims. Because in Indonesian politics, local traditions remain very decisive.

Political work cannot be delegated to a buzzer or an advertising agency. He needs organization, basic cartography, door-to-door and management of neat executives. PSI must return to his Khittah as a young party. So far, they have failed to build this hope.

Finally, without structural force, large stories such as “Super Open Party” or “Jokowism” only live in the media space. The content is empty. The PSI can start from the internal reform, strengthen the organization. But if they do not immediately build the roots, they will continue to enter imaging. Because in politics, what survives is not the most viral, but the most rooted.

Nurul fatta. Political consultant at Politics Research & Consulting (PRC).

