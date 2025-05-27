Connect with us

Liverpool 'glory' descends in 'horror'

The first pages of Tuesday is the “horror” in Liverpool after a car was taken to the crowd during the parade of the victory of the Premier League of Liverpool FC. The Guardian leads his cover with an image of two paramedical paramedics carrying an injured Liverpool supporter after the Water Street incident on Monday evening. The newspaper indicates that a “53 -year -old British white man was arrested on the scene” after the celebrations were “plunged into chaos”.

The I echoes “the shocking incident” in Liverpool because it reports that the number of injuries is still “unknown” and the details on the “unconfirmed” victims. The newspaper also indicates that Bystander videos show “fans trying to stop the car while others put help to the police and doctors”.

The Times reports that an “million estimated people” went down to the street to celebrate the title of Premier League in Liverpool. The newspaper indicates that scenes of “jubilation have descended into terror” while a man led “directly through crowds of supporters, including children”. He also details the people surrounding the car and “hitting the windows” before the police arrived on the scene.

“Liverpool Glory turns into horror” makes the headlines of the Daily Telegraph. The newspaper reports that the accident leaves “dozens of victims”, with a witness saying that it “felt like a sardine” wrapped in the street. He also indicates that the police to fight terrorism are investigating the incident.

The Daily Mail documents the “carnage” during the incident, leading with an image showing the moment when a car “crashes” in the crowd and a certain number of people can be seen hang in the hood. The newspaper reports that the driver “emitting the horn as he back back and forward” in the crowd.

A “nightmare” during the Liverpool parade, with “Elation then the horror” declares the mirror. The paper presents several convincing images of the incident, with a fans “swarming” the car with regard to rest.

The Daily Express reports “several injured fans” because it presents an image from the moment when the police went on the car that led to the crowd.

The same moment covers the Daily Star in his advance of “Horror At The Parade”, as well as images of paramedical paramedics carried by the wounded.

The sun is following its coverage, indicating that at least 30 people were injured “in the incident. It also presents the response of Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, calling the” appalling “scenes.

The metro leads with Donald Trump's last “verdict” to the Russian president who, he says, has “gone absolutely crazy”. Trump's comments come after Russia “sparked its greatest drone blitz” on Ukraine, which, according to the American president, is “without reason”. An image shows that the streets of Liverpool obstructed with emergency staff and vehicles taking care of the scene.

Several EU countries are pushing to conclude a “fast contract” with the United States to trigger Donald Trump's prices, reports the Financial Times. Trump threatens prices of 50%, and some nations of the block “urge” others to “continue to speak in Washington rather than taking the way to confrontation”. Meanwhile, the Gaza crisis is also important because the newspaper says that Germany has joined other Western nations to condemn Israel's actions in the region.

The word “horror” is used by almost all the papers to describe what happened on Monday evening when a car was tired in the crowd during the parade of the victory of the Premier League of the Liverpool FC.

The Guardian says celebrations “Plunged in chaos”Because the jubilant scenes have been replaced by “fear and confusion”.

The Daily Mirror notes that families were there To take advantage of the success of the team Before a “day of joy” turns into terror.

The Daily Mail title is “Carnage in the parade”.

The first page of time has Detailed accounts of witnesses. A man says he heard a “pop, pop, pop” who was the sound of people who were eliminated from the hood of the vehicle.

Another person says he saw the car “plowing” the street striking people.

The Daily Telegraph indicates that the car crossed Water Street in the city center of Liverpool for about 200 meters before stopping.

He reports “Angry fans” surrounding the vehicleBreaking the rear window.

Journal I reports that the police were quick to publish details The arrest of a 53 -year -old British white man as part of the incident.

The newspaper said that it should “avoid speculation”, after the past charges that officers were too slow to transmit information to the public after incidents such as last year's stabs in Southport.

In other news, the Guardian highlights A letter to Sir Keir Starmer More than 800 leading lawyers urging the United Kingdom to bring sanctions to Israel.

One of the signatories, Professor Guy Goodwin-Gill at the University of Oxford, said that “the time has come for the United Kingdom to show its commitment to the rule of law”.

And despite rumors of return, the telegraph reports that conservative deputies say They don't want Boris Johnson To come back as a conservative chief.

Senior personalities apparently declared that the political landscape had changed and that there is no “appetite” for such a decision.

A ghost minister tells the newspaper that they cannot think of a “single” of their colleagues who thinks that Johnson returning to the Conservative Party would be a good thing.

