Liverpool 'glory' descends in 'horror'
The word “horror” is used by almost all the papers to describe what happened on Monday evening when a car was tired in the crowd during the parade of the victory of the Premier League of the Liverpool FC.
The Guardian says celebrations “Plunged in chaos”Because the jubilant scenes have been replaced by “fear and confusion”.
The Daily Mirror notes that families were there To take advantage of the success of the team Before a “day of joy” turns into terror.
The Daily Mail title is “Carnage in the parade”.
The first page of time has Detailed accounts of witnesses. A man says he heard a “pop, pop, pop” who was the sound of people who were eliminated from the hood of the vehicle.
Another person says he saw the car “plowing” the street striking people.
The Daily Telegraph indicates that the car crossed Water Street in the city center of Liverpool for about 200 meters before stopping.
He reports “Angry fans” surrounding the vehicleBreaking the rear window.
Journal I reports that the police were quick to publish details The arrest of a 53 -year -old British white man as part of the incident.
The newspaper said that it should “avoid speculation”, after the past charges that officers were too slow to transmit information to the public after incidents such as last year's stabs in Southport.
In other news, the Guardian highlights A letter to Sir Keir Starmer More than 800 leading lawyers urging the United Kingdom to bring sanctions to Israel.
One of the signatories, Professor Guy Goodwin-Gill at the University of Oxford, said that “the time has come for the United Kingdom to show its commitment to the rule of law”.
And despite rumors of return, the telegraph reports that conservative deputies say They don't want Boris Johnson To come back as a conservative chief.
Senior personalities apparently declared that the political landscape had changed and that there is no “appetite” for such a decision.
A ghost minister tells the newspaper that they cannot think of a “single” of their colleagues who thinks that Johnson returning to the Conservative Party would be a good thing.
