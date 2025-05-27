



Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan made a scathing attack on the Rawalpindi military establishment, accusing him of destroying democratic institutions and diverting the political system of Pakistan. Speaking through his sister Aleema Khan outside of Adiala prison, the chief of imprisoned PTi judged that he was ready to spend the rest of his life behind bars, but will never say that his brother will never make compromise with the army or any strange Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) entity.

Imran Khan considered that Pakistan is currently operating under a jungle law, where the powerful elected justice and manipulates the system. He blamed the army for having influenced the judicial processes through measures such as the 26th constitutional amendment, and alleged that the judiciary was forced to hold cases related to the PTI. The judges are threatened. PTI is standing with the judiciary to show that we do not retreat in the fight for justice, said Aleema, transmitting the words of his brothers.

Even in prison, the former Minister of Imprime is ready to initiate a new national movement for justice and new elections. Aleema Khan said that Although Imran does not wish to call the supporters in Islamabad, fearing that a violent repression has repeated, he soon declared national agitation. He doesn't want people to be injured again. We remember the bloodshed of previous manifestations, she said, referring to past incidents where PTI supporters were killed during clashes with the security forces.

The violation of the ceasefire The delights focus on the supremacy of the military

Khan's comments occurred at a time when the Pakistani army is back in honor of the controversy, this time after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India, which cost civil life. As a reproduction of reprisals, India has launched the Sindoor operation, targeting the terrorist training camps in Pakistan and Pok, providing an international examination to the structure of the inner power of Pakistan. A growing break is widespread between the civil government and the soldiers, in particular with regard to cease-fire agreements with India. While Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has favored peacekeeping and the army has carried out violations, it reflects either a rupture of serious communications, or a voluntary derogation by the military of civil decisions.

Current political instability is nothing new in the history of Pakistan. Since its creation in 1947, the nation has changed between military regimes and unstable civil governments. Even during democratic upheavals, the army has retained questions of foreign policy, defense policy, media and judicial appointments. Not a single Prime Minister of History in Pakistan has never served a full five -year term has been sent to exile, prison or kidnapped. The soldiers have been accused on several occasions of electoral rigging, falsification of courts and of supporting or keeping political parties according to his interests. The recent ceasefire violation and the arrest of Imran Khan are significant reminders that the democracy of Pakistan still works in the shadow of its soldiers.

