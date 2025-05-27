Imran Khan blame the army for the diversion of Pakistani democracy





Imran Khan plans to launch a new movement soon, demanding justice and new elections in Pakistan.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. (AP file image)

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan said he held the army of countries responsible for the Pakistans Commander's political system. He said the soldiers had undermined judicial independence by changes such as the 26th constitutional amendment. According to Imran Khan, Pakistan operates under a jungle law “where the powerful avoid responsibility. Khans Aleema Khan's sister revealed that he had urged the military to remain politically neutral and stressed that he will never compromise with anyone.

Imran Khan rejected any statement suggesting that he compromises with the army or the Americans as false. He thinks that these claims are propagated by the army to dissuade his supporters and weaken his movement. He also said that the judiciary was under pressure, deliberately delaying the affairs of Pakistan Tehreek-i-insafers (PTI). In response, PTI is with judges to demonstrate strength and support for justice.

Khan plans to launch a new movement soon, demanding justice and new elections in the country. At a press conference outside Adiala prison, Aleema Khan, speaking on behalf of her brother, said he was not going to those he considers extorters and dictators. She said Khan is ready to stay in life prison rather than compromising. She reiterated that any news from her compromise with the army or the Americans is entirely false.

Aleema Khan also mentioned that Imran did not want to call people to Islamabad because of the risk of violence, referring to past incidents where his supporters were killed by the army. However, he intends to announce a country movement soon.

Earlier this month, Kasim and Sulaiman Khan, son of Imran Khan, asked that US President Donald Trumps helps the release of the former Pakistani Prime Minister. We would be delighted to speak to President Trump or try to find a way he could help. Because at the end of the day, all we are trying to do is release our father and ensure his fundamental human rights, “said Kasim and Sulaiman, who live in London.

In terms of message to the Trump administration, we would call any government that supports freedom of expression and appropriate democracy to join the call for the release of our fathers, and especially the most powerful leader in the world, “added the duo.

He in a cell of death, no light, no lawyer, no doctor, but he refuses to break up, “they said. They said that if they were looked at closely, we could understand that the cases against him were politically motivated”. They revealed that they had asked for permission from their fathers to speak publicly about the issue.

Islamabad, Pakistan

