CCTV: Yesterday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi in Beijing had a group meeting with African diplomatic envoys in China to commemorate the day of Africa jointly. The ambassadors of African countries have always been submitted to Africa, and they expressed the hope of the solidarity of China-Africa and common prosperity. How does China consider current China-Africa relations? What is China's expectation for China-Africa cooperation?

Mao Ning: jointly celebrating Africa Day is an annual tradition between China and Africa. This year's theme is China-Africa solidarity for a better future.

Yesterday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi held a group meeting with diplomatic envoys from more than 50 African countries and representatives of the African Union in China. The Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang stressed that improving solidarity and cooperation with Africa will remain a priority in Chinese diplomacy. China will continue to support African and vice countries Versaon problems concerning fundamental interests and main concerns, do more to offer tangible advantages to African peoples and be the sincere Africas and a reliable partner.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Focac. The relationship between China and Africa has experienced the development of Leaptrog and is its best in history. At the Focac Beijing summit last September, President Xi Jinping made six proposals on modernization and proposed ten partnership actions that China and Africa can continue together. This presented a new plan and injected a fresh impulse into high quality cooperation between both sides. In about two weeks, ministerial coordinators meeting the implementation of Focareous results will take place in Changsha, Hunan. We hope that this meeting will further strengthen our efforts to implement the common understanding affected by the leaders of both parties and accelerate modernization in China and Africa.

Bloomberg: Regarding the port of Darwin, an American investment capital company is preparing an offer for the strategically important port in Darwin in Australia, which currently belongs to the Chinese firm Landbridge Group. It is according to the Australian newspaper. Does the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have a comment on this new development concerning the port of Darwin?

Mao Ning: The Chinese company has obtained the lease of Port Darwin through market means. The legal rights and interests of the company should be fully protected.

China Daily: The 20th International Western China Fair takes place in Chengdu. President Xi Jinping sent a congratulations letter to the 20th International Western China Fair. The theme of the fair is to deepen the reform of more momentum, to expand the opening for greater growth, attracting the participation of more than 3,000 companies in more than 60 countries and regions. The guests from abroad said that he hoped that the International Western China Fair could be the channel to improve communication and cooperation with China and other countries and regions, in order to achieve win-win cooperation. What do the Chinas assume the role of the fair in the opening of Chinas?

Mao Ning: This year marks the 25th anniversary of the creation of the International Fair of Western China and also the 25th anniversary of the implementation of Chinas of the Large -scale development strategy of the Western regions of Chinas. Over the past 25 years, especially in the new era, China has opened its door to the world, and Western regions have gone from the back to the forefront, permanently brilliant from a new vitality in technological innovation and fully demonstrating new perspectives in green development. In this process, the WCIF has played an important role as a vital window in the promotion of trade, investment and opening in the Chinese Western regions, becoming a brilliant brand presenting the development of Western China in the world.

Just as President Xi pointed out in his letter, Unity Fosters shared success and cooperation leads to common progress. We are ready to take the fair as an opportunity to further improve understanding, strengthen friendship and deepen cooperation with friends from all countries, and work together to maintain the multilateral trading system and ensure stable and without hindrance industrial chains and unhindered global supply, inject new momentum into prosperity and the development of the global economy.

Reuters: Ukrainian foreign intelligence chief said he confirmed information according to which China provides a range of important products to 20 Russian military factories. Supplies include special chemicals, cannon powder and components specifically to the defense manufacturing industries. Is it correct? How does the ministry comment on this?

Mao Ning: The Chinese position on the question of Ukraine is consistent and clear. We are committed to provoking a cease-fire and promoting discussions for peace. China has never provided deadly weapons to any part of the conflict and strictly controls the articles with double use. Ukraine understands that well. China firmly opposes foundation accusations and political manipulation.

Kyodo News: Yesterday, the Coast Guard of Japan confirmed that a Chinese maritime research ship appeared in the exclusive economic zone of Japan around orangeorishima. The Japanese team told him to stop his activities. What is Chinas' comment? What is the purpose of this ship sailing in the waters?

Mao Ning: According to UNCLOS, Okinotori is a reef, not an island. As such, he is not entitled to an Eez or a continental plateau. Japan's demand for a ZEE around the reef violates international law. The Chinas research ship carried out the freedom of the high seas with regard to its activities in the waters, and Japan has no right to interfere.

AFP: According to a report by the Australian Lowy Institute reflection group, developing countries are faced with enormous financial pressure while China debt payments have reached record heights this year. The report also raised that China could seek to use the debts in the development of nations as a geopolitical lever effect. Does the Ministry of Foreign Affairs want to comment on how Chinas goes from a major lender to a debt major could have an impact on his relationship with developing countries?

Mao Ning: I don't know the basis of the report. But I can tell you that cooperation in Chinas on investment and financing with developing countries follows international practice, market principles and the principle of the sustainability of debt. A handful of countries broadcast the story that China is responsible for the debt of these countries. However, they are unaware of the fact that multilateral financial institutions and commercial creditors in developed countries are the main creditors of developing countries and the main source of debt repayment pressure. Lies cannot cover the truth and people can tell the good of evil.