The Imran Khan movement to start nationwide while PTI balances protest and dialogue – Pashto News and Current Affairs Channel





Rawalpindi: The founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, ordered his party to prepare for a large Imran Khan movement across the country. Her sister Aleema Khan shared this message with journalists outside of Adiala prison on Monday.

According to Aleema, Khan excluded a walk on Islamabad. This time, the protest campaign will be held nationally, she cited it. However, it has not announced a specific date for the launch of this PTI campaign.

Aleema Khan transmitted three key points to the imprisoned leader. First of all, she said that Imran Khan is denied the basic rights of prisoners. Second, he was not allowed to speak to his children only over the past eight months. Third, the prison authorities do not allow him to meet his sisters.

She also mentioned that prison officials block the books whenever the family sends them. They also don't let her personal doctor examine him, she told journalists. This has raised concerns about the health of former ministers.

The 71 -year -old political figure has been locked since August 2023. He faces multiple accusations, including corruption and terrorism. His arrest followed his withdrawal by a vote without confidence in April 2022.

Quoting the founder of the PTI, Aleema said that there is no room in PTI for those who play on both sides of the counter. She added that he remained provocative despite imprisonment. Even if I am kept in prison for life, I will not bow, said Khan, according to her.

While Khan called for preparations for the Imran Khan movement, the sources reveal a parallel track. PTI would work on the restart of talks with the current government. The president of the PTI, lawyer Gohar and lawyer Saif, actively participate in this political campaign.

These discussions had stopped due to the rise in tensions between Pakistan and India, the initiates noted. Despite this, lawyer Muhammad Ali Saif, information advisor at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, denied any formal dialogue. However, he confirmed that the efforts to ensure the release of Khans are underway.

Saif met the founder of the PTI last week in Adiala prison. During the meeting, Khan published detailed instructions on the resumption of talks with the government.

In a crucial political round, Imran Khan showed his desire to start negotiations. This came after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif invited PTI to a national dialogue during his recent speech to the National Assembly.

The former Prime Minister insists that such talks should be kept private from the media spotlight to guarantee serious results. This silent approach to dialogue marks a new phase in the PTIS anti-government campaign.

While the Imran Khan movement is growing, PTI seems to balance the bustle of the street and the diplomacy of the banche. The next few days will determine the course of this growing national agitation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://khybernews.tv/imran-khan-movement-to-begin-nationwide-as-pti-balances-protest-and-dialogue/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos