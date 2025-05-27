TPUA rejects the Jokowi diploma judicial test, Criminal investigation: We are professional





Jakarta, kompas.com – Director of general crimes (Dirtipidim) of the Criminal Investigation Agency (Bareskrim) of the national police brigadier, General Djuhandhani Rahardjo Puro, stressed that his party had worked professionally Medico-legal test Regarding the 7th presidential diploma Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Djuhandhani said that this responds to the rejection Ulama Defenders team and activists (TPUA) for the results of the forensic test carried out Criminal investigation has Jokowi diplomaBecause it is not considered the rules. “There is no answer. What is clear is that we are working professionally,” said Djuhandhani during confirmation on Tuesday (05/27/2025). Read also: TPUA: courts in the right to decide the diploma of Jokowi Original, no Bareskrim According to Djuhandhani, the forensic test carried out by Bareskrim can be taken into account. Meanwhile, the Medico-Legal test process also involved a team of supervision of the survey (Wasidik), professional and security (Propam), the general supervision inspection (ITWASUM) and the legal division (Divkum) of the national police. “And all we can do is responsible, when our diploma also presented supervisors, namely Wasidik, Propam, Itwasum and Divkum,” said Djuhandhani. In addition, according to him, the original diploma was also sent to Jokowi. Read also: Not receiving a investigation into the Jokowi diploma, TPUA requests a special case in Wassidik “The diploma of origin has been taken up by the diploma and by the owner of the diploma will be shown directly by the owner if necessary in the conference,” he said. Note previously, the criminal investigation police said that the initial Jokowi diploma. The authenticity of this Jokowi diploma is based on the results of the forensic test which was carried out by the criminal investigation. With regard to the results of this forensic test, TPUA vice-president said Rizal Fadilah, Bareskrim has not applied the rules of the study of criminal acts that are based on scientific and technological approaches. “Then, the Bareskrim’s forensic test did not comply with the rules of an objective and transparent investigation into scientific crime. It seemed that there was an abuse of authority,” said Rizal when it was confirmed on Sunday (25/05/2025). Because he did not apply the rules of the investigation into scientific crime (SCI), TPUA encouraged investigators to conduct special cases, even if they had declared the diploma of initial jokowi. “(Will) Ask (implement) a special case title,” said Rizal.

