



Bytedance, the Chinese parent of Tiktok, also faces an ultimatum of sales in the United States due to national security problems. The American government fears that Bytedance would be forced to share the data of American users with the Chinese government and that China can use the Tiktok algorithm to disinfuse a disinformation or manipulate current content. The largest death merchant in the world does not make any bones to demand access to each market, but denies the same access to rival technology for security reasons. Is it not a violation of central capitalist ethics based on free trade and no national limit? A commercial vision In wartime, passions are up to their height; But now that weapons have become silent, policies cannot be shaped on the requirements of ultra-nationalism. There must be a certain distinction between a country government and its private commercial entities. In an overwhelming number of cases, private companies are focused closely on the companies they run and are not really concerned about the political machinations of their governments. Meanwhile, governments and their policies change periodically. Recep Erdogan won its elections in May 2023 by a mustache which saw him obtain 52% in a runoff against his rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu. Perhaps during the next vote, Erdogan could be ousted and that turvid policies to India could change. Foreign investors expect continuity and protection against political whims. If this cannot be guaranteed, they may not stay. On the other hand, the soft power can and must be used to make a point. The India's vacation army, with their vast power of spending, changed their turkey and its vacation projects in Turkey and Azerbaijan to register their protest against pro-Pakistani government policies of the two countries. The same gentle power was observed in the Maldives. In this case, Indian tourists have boycotted the holiday Island too much after President Mohamed Muizzu looked at China and asked the Indian army units to leave the country. This is another thing than if business contracts with companies are torn apart as an act of reprisals. As we said, companies do not like uncertainty; And the credibility built over the years should not be destroyed in a dive adjustment. There are long -term implications that we cannot afford.

