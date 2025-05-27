Politics
Nigel Farage in Brutal Boris Johnson Dig while he speaks on a potential return
Nigel Farage rejected the possibility that Boris Johnson returns to lead the Conservative Party as “completely out of words” during a speech during a reform press conference in the United Kingdom.
The chief of the reform offered a brutal evaluation of Johnson's potential return, noting that Johnson could be concerned about “fairly heavy domestic tasks” in reference to becoming a father for the ninth time.
Johnson's fading dismissal was part of a broader attack on the Conservative Party, which he declared “who died as a political party” and “fully deserves everything that happens to them” after what he described as a “betrayal” after their victory in 2019.
“It's over, it's done,” said Farage at the conference, adding that the conservatives have become “non-record in Scotland, non-all of Wales, a complete non-all in the red wall where nobody will ever trust them.”
Nigel Farage criticized the conservatives as “completely out of words”
GB News
Farage has delivered his greatest speech since the overvoltage of Reform's local elections, where he called the Starmer Prime Minister “one of the most antipatriotic in history”.
The leader in the United Kingdom reform said: “As for the conservatives, I don't think that many in the media class do not really understand to what extent they die as a political party.
Latest developments
“It's over, it's done, and frankly after the level of betrayal that we have seen, in particular since the victory of the 2019 team with the majority of 80 places, they fully deserve everything that happens to them.
“As I have already mentioned, they stop being a national party. They are no longer a non-record in Scotland, non-record in Wales, complete non-all in the red wall where no one will ever trust them again.
“Now, of course, he talks a lot about who could be the leader of the Conservative Party, and they change quite regularly.
“Now there is someone who is likely. He was on a Zen choice, he flows marathons. I noticed a very nice new Savile line costume the other day. Maybe he even got his teeth, I don't know.
“But it is completely out of words that Robert Jenrick becomes the leader of the Conservative Party or that Kemi Badenoch remains the party leader.
“It is completely out of words if Boris Johnson, although he has obtained domestic tasks that are quite heavy from his appearance, if he decides to come back.
“They will no longer trust. They have no chance of winning the next general elections, nothing. And I don't really want to spend much more time talking about it.
“They sank in 4th row of opinion polls with Yougov last year. It's over, it's done. They had 200 good years. It's now over.”
Boris Johnson is the former Prime Minister
Pennsylvania
The members of Reform UK increased spectacularly, a farage claiming an increase of 28,000 in June from last year to more than 235,000.
He suggested that this could make reforms “very, very close” to become “the largest political party by member” in the United Kingdom.
The Labor Party has greatly reacted to the positioning by fagion of Reform UK as workers' champion.
The president of the party, Ellie Reeves, described a fading as a “broker in private securities which cared only of her own interest”.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.gbnews.com/politics/nigel-farage-brutal-boris-johnson-dig-reform-speech
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The man arrested after the cars were struck by pedestrians in Liverpool FC parade
- UN condemns US protection effort to deliver as “distraction” in Gaza
- Former Prime Minister: he was thrown out of his young mistress
- President Donald Trump forgives the old sheriff of Virginie Scott Jenkins found guilty of fraud and corruption
- PM Modi Gujarat Visit Day 2: Terrorism is the Pakistan war strategy, India to react accordingly
- Workers working under 3.5 million PR will receive subsidies, is a leak
- Police arrest man after car becomes pedestrians at Liverpool Football Club Parade
- Inqtode: Size 4.6 Jolts Quezon Town
- French game of presidential couple by plane – News
- Petrie and McQuigge help Frost PWHL championship to win
- The 75 poorest countries face a tidal wave of debt reimbursements to China in 2025, warns the study | China
- Trump says he forgives Scott Jenkins, a sheriff found guilty of having taken $ 75,000 in bribes