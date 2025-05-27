Nigel Farage rejected the possibility that Boris Johnson returns to lead the Conservative Party as “completely out of words” during a speech during a reform press conference in the United Kingdom.

The chief of the reform offered a brutal evaluation of Johnson's potential return, noting that Johnson could be concerned about “fairly heavy domestic tasks” in reference to becoming a father for the ninth time.

Johnson's fading dismissal was part of a broader attack on the Conservative Party, which he declared “who died as a political party” and “fully deserves everything that happens to them” after what he described as a “betrayal” after their victory in 2019. “It's over, it's done,” said Farage at the conference, adding that the conservatives have become “non-record in Scotland, non-all of Wales, a complete non-all in the red wall where nobody will ever trust them.”

Nigel Farage criticized the conservatives as "completely out of words" Farage has delivered his greatest speech since the overvoltage of Reform's local elections, where he called the Starmer Prime Minister "one of the most antipatriotic in history". The leader in the United Kingdom reform said: "As for the conservatives, I don't think that many in the media class do not really understand to what extent they die as a political party.

“It's over, it's done, and frankly after the level of betrayal that we have seen, in particular since the victory of the 2019 team with the majority of 80 places, they fully deserve everything that happens to them. “As I have already mentioned, they stop being a national party. They are no longer a non-record in Scotland, non-record in Wales, complete non-all in the red wall where no one will ever trust them again. “Now, of course, he talks a lot about who could be the leader of the Conservative Party, and they change quite regularly. “Now there is someone who is likely. He was on a Zen choice, he flows marathons. I noticed a very nice new Savile line costume the other day. Maybe he even got his teeth, I don't know.

“But it is completely out of words that Robert Jenrick becomes the leader of the Conservative Party or that Kemi Badenoch remains the party leader. “It is completely out of words if Boris Johnson, although he has obtained domestic tasks that are quite heavy from his appearance, if he decides to come back. “They will no longer trust. They have no chance of winning the next general elections, nothing. And I don't really want to spend much more time talking about it. “They sank in 4th row of opinion polls with Yougov last year. It's over, it's done. They had 200 good years. It's now over.”

