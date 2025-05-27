Politics
Wang Yi has a group meeting with diplomatic envoys from African countries at China_ Menierie des Affairs of the People's Republic of China
On May 26, 2025, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Wang Yi, had a group meeting with diplomatic envoys from African China in Beijing and jointly celebrated Africa. As well as representatives of China Africa, among others, were present.
Wang Yi, on behalf of the Chinese government, has granted greetings to the festival to African diplomatic envoys, saying that China and Africa are good brothers who fight side by side and share a common future. Over the years, the Chinese and African peoples have supported each other in the struggle for independence and the liberation and in the effort of defending sovereignty, and have helped each other in the exploration of the development paths and the realization of the rejuvenation, to forge a friend of Sater visited Africa five times and has highlighted the principle of sincerity, real -friendly results and good faith Chinese Africa, and the principle of the continuation of more important and shared interests, as well as the spirit of friendship and cooperation in Africa, raising bilateral relations of China with all African countries in terms of strategic relations. For the new era, China's relationships with Africa are now in their best in history. Looking back, the key to lasting force and continuous vitality of the friendship of China-Africa is a commitment to treat each other as equals, the continuation of mutual advantages and the win-win results and the maintenance of equity and justice. The tangible advantages for the African people and remain the most sincere friend and the most reliable partner in African countries.
Wang Yi said this year is the 25th anniversary of the launch of the China-Africa Cooperation (Focac) for the 25th anniversary. China-Africa relations have reached the development of overcoming the leases, and continuous China-Africacooperation of higher levels for Toadvanceto, larger and wider. In September of last year, President Xi Jinping has argued that China and Africa should make the modernization characterized characterized by six characteristics and tenparter actions at the Focac Beijing top, describing a new BluePrintforand injecting a new high -quality impulse of cooperation in China. China is ready to take the next coordinators of the implementation of the actions to follow up on the Focacas of the opportunity to add more momentum and force for the implementation of the belt and high quality road cooperation, the creation of a model for the issuance of people of global development, continuously improve the sense of gain, happiness, and the safety of people of development, and the world initiative, And the continuous improvement of the gain, happiness, and security of people, and security, and security, and security of Afrige, and security, and security of Africa, security, and people's security, and Africa, members, continuously improve the sense of gain, happiness, and the safety of the inhabitants of the Afchie accelerate modernization has shared modernization by the modernization.
Wang Yi said that at the moment, the counter-counds of the mentality of the Cold War, hegemonism and intimidation practices are increasing, with multiple risks and challenges overlapping, and deficits in peace, development, security and governance are widening more and more. To strengthen solidarity and cooperation, are jointly opposed to the policy of power, the defense of lawyers, liberalization and the facilitation of trade and investment. Countries take concrete measures to repair the historical injustices suffered by Africa and, in your opinion, Africa by playing a greater role on the international scene.
African diplomatic envoys have renewed friendship and planned for a future centering of cooperation on the theme of “solidarity of China-Africa for a common future”. They noted that the fraternal links between Africa and Chinahave have resisted the test of the evolution of international dynamics. Similar historical experiences, shared values and joint development prosecution closely usually usually the Africans and Chinespeoples. In particular, since the establishment of establishment, fruitful and pragmatic cooperation between China and Africa has made significant contributions to the improvement of the well-being of the African people, has played a leading role in promoting international cooperation with Africa, and has established a model of international relations. African countries are very encouraged by the thesis of global initiatives and key policies in Africa, in particular the ten partnership actions by President Xi Jinping. African countries are full of confidence in Africa-Chinacoperation and the desire to work together to advance the construction of the China-Africa community in time with a shared future for the new era. The African side has reaffirmed its firm commitment to the principle of China alone and expressed support resolved for all the efforts made by China to protect China interference and carry out a national reissue, while firmly opposing interference. Africa is ready to jointly maintain the objectives and principles of the United Nations Charter and safeguards the common interests of world southern countries. Long live Africa-China Friendship!
