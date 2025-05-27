The Pakistans ex-PM Imran Khan renew the calls to supporters of the protest movement on a national scale





New Delhi / Islamabad: A little after 8:00 p.m. on May 8, red rockets crossed the night sky over the city in the north of Jammu, while its air defense systems opened fire on neighboring Pakistan drones.

The Indian and Pakistani soldiers deployed high -end fighter planes, conventional missiles and artillery during decades of clashes, but the four days of fighting in May marked the first time that New Delhi and Islamabad used unpleasant -scale air vehicles.

The fighting arrested after the United States announced that it had negotiated a cease-fire, but the powers of South Asian, which spent more than $ 96 billion for defense last year, are now locked in a drone arms race, according to Reuters interviews with 15 people, including security officials, industry leaders and analysts in the two countries.

Two of them said they expect increased use of drones by nuclear weapons neighbors, as small -scale drone attacks can hit targets without risking personnel or cause uncontrollable escalation.

India plans to invest massively in local industry and could spend up to $ 470 million for drones over the next 12 to 24 months, about three times pre-conflict levels, Smita Shah of Drone Federation India, which represents more than 550 companies and regularly interacts with the government.

The previously not declared forecasts, which came when India approved this month approved about $ 4.6 billion in emergency military supply funds, was corroborated by two other industry leaders. The Indian army plans to use part of this additional funding on combat and surveillance drones, according to two Indian officials close to the issue.

Defense purchases in India tend to involve years of bureaucratic processes, but managers now call drone manufacturers for trials and demonstrations at an unprecedented rate, said Vishal Saxena, vice-president of the Indian company Iderige Technology.

Pakistan Air Force, on the other hand, pushes to acquire more UAV as it seeks to avoid risking its high -end plane, said a Pakistani source familiar with the issue. Pakistan and India have both deployed hunting planes of cutting-edge generation 4.5 during the last clashes, but Islamabad short of silver only has 20 J-10 fighters of high-end Chinese manufacturing compared to the three dozen gusts that Delhi can bring together.

Pakistan is likely to rely on existing relations to intensify collaboration with China and Turkiye to advance the research and production capacities of domestic drones, said Janes, Oishee Majumdar of the Defense Intelligence.

Islamabad relies on a collaboration between the national Pakistans Aerospace Science and Technology Park and the Turkish Defense entrepreneur Baykar who locally assembles the Yiha-III drone, said the Pakistani source, adding that a unit could be produced at national level between two and three days.

The Pakistan soldiers refused to answer Reuters' questions. The Indian Defense Ministry and Baykar did not return any comments.

An Indian army soldier looks at a drone in the Akhoror sector near the control line (LOC) in the Jammu region on May 19, 2025 (AFP / File)

India and Pakistan seem to consider drone strikes as a means of applying military pressure without immediately causing a large -scale escalation, said political scientist at Kings College London, Walter Ladwig III.

UAVs allow managers to demonstrate resolution, reach visible effects and manage domestic expectations without exposing expensive planes or pilots to danger, he added.

But such skirmishes are not entirely without risk, and Ladwig noted that countries could also send drones to attack disputed or densely populated areas where they could not have used inhabited platforms.

Drone swarms and vintage pistols

The fighting in May, which was the fiercest of this century between the neighbors, came after a militant attack on April 22 in the contested region of the Himalayas of Kashmir who killed 26 people, mainly Indian tourists.

Delhi blamed the murders with terrorists supported by Islamabad, who denied the accusation. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi swore Revenge and Delhi launched air strikes on May 7 on what she described as a terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan.

The following night, Pakistan sent hordes of drones along a 1,700 kilometers (772 miles) with India, including 300 and 400 of them growing along 36 sites to probe the Indian air defenses, Indian officials said.

Pakistan depended on the Turkish-Origin drones Yiha-III and Asisguard Songar, as well as the UAV Shahpar-II produced at the national level by the state conglomerate on industrial and defense solutions, according to two Pakistani sources.

But a large part of this deployment of drones has been shot dead by Indian anti -aircraft cannons in the Cold War era which have been prayed on modern military and communication networks developed by Bharat Electronics managed by the State, according to two Indian officials.

A Pakistani source denied that many of its drones were slaughtered on May 8, but India did not seem to undergo significant damage to this drone raid.

The use of the India of anti-aircraft cannons, which had not been designed for the anti-drone war, turned out to be surprisingly effective, said Indian brief to retirement. Anshuman Narang, now an expert in drones at the Delhis Center for Joint Warfare Studies.

Ten times better than what I expected, he said.

India has also sent Harop Israeli drones, Polish from heat and national products in a Pakistani airspace, according to an Indian source and two Pakistani sources. Some of them have also been used for precision attacks on what two Indian officials have described as military and militant infrastructure.

The two Pakistani security sources have confirmed that India deployed a large number of haops a long -range leakage ammunition made by Israel Aerospace Industries. These drones, also known as suicide drones, remain on a target before crashing and exploding the impact. Pakistan has installed lure radars in certain regions to attract haropos, or waited for their flight time to end its end, so that they fell below 3,000 feet and can be slaughtered, said a third Pakistani source.

Drones are displayed during the exhibition and the International Defense Seminar (Ideas 2024) in Karachi, Pakistan November 21, 2024. (Reuters / File)

The two parties claim to have heard victories in their use of drones.

India has managed to target infrastructure in Pakistan with a minimum risk for staff or the main platforms, said Kcls Ladwig. For the Pakistan soldiers, who claimed to have struck Indian defense facilities with drones, drone attacks allow him to report action while attracting less international interpretation than conventional methods, he noted.

Inexpensive but with an Achille heel

Despite the loss of many drones, both parties double.

True of relatively cheap technologies, said Michael Kugelman, expert in South Asia based in Washington. And although drones do not like the impressive shock and effect of missiles and hunting jets, they can always transmit a feeling of power and goal for those who launch them.

Indian defense planners are likely to expand the domestic development of blurring UAVs, according to an Indian security source and Sameer Joshi of the Indian UAV Maker Newspace, which deepens its research and development on such drones. Their ability to stroll, to escape detection and the typing with precision marked a change towards a war with high value and at low cost with mass produced, said Joshi, whose company provides the Indian army.

And companies like IdeaForge, which have provided more than 2,000 drones to Indian security forces, also invest in improving the ability of its drones to be less vulnerable to electronic warfare, said Saxena.

Another vulnerability that is more difficult to approach is the dependence on Indian drone programs with regard to components that are difficult to replace China, a Pakistan military partner, four dronemakers and Indian officials said.

India continues to depend on magnets made in China and lithium for UAV batteries, the India Shah drone federation said.

The armament of the supply chain is also a problem, said that IDEAFORGES SAXENA on the possibility of closing Beijing components in certain situations.

For example, Chinese restrictions on the sale of drones and components in Ukraine have weakened Kievs' ability to produce critical combat drones, according to the Reflection Group on Strategic and International Studies.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Chinas declared in response to Reuters' questions that Beijing has always implemented export controls on double-use articles in accordance with domestic laws and regulations as well as to its international obligations.

The diversification of the supply chain is a long -term medium problem, said Shah. You cannot resolve it in the short term.

