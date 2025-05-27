Connect with us

Defense of the EU and Casus Belli turkeys

The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Center, chairs a meeting of the leaders of the European Defense Industry at the EU headquarters in Brussels, on May 12, 2025. [Olivier Hoslet, Pool Photo via AP]

The Council of General Affairs of European Unions will approve on Tuesday a payment of 150 billion defense funds which includes certain guarantees for the participation of third countries, such as Turkey, which were negotiated by Athens on the diplomatic front.

It is not a coincidence that Osènes now links discussions on the progress of EU-Turkey relations with the supply of security guarantees for Greece, including the lifting of the Casus Belli declared by the Turkish National Assembly in 1995, which is still a threat to the law of Greece to extend its territorial waters of the Aegean.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he would discuss the issue with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, considering reduced tensions and current reduced turkeys for closer ties as an opportunity.

The safe regulation offers low interest loans until 2030 to strengthen European defense capacities as part of a reset plan of $ 800 billion until 2030. EU companies must maintain at least 65% participation in each financed project, with external entrepreneurs limited to 15 to 35%.

Participation in turkey requires a bilateral agreement separated from the EU-Turkey under article 17 of the regulation. Greece maintains that such agreements should be decided unanimously, citing articles 212 and 218 of the EU Treaty, although these articles are not explicitly referenced in the regulation itself because of the opposition of the legal services of the Councils and Germany.

The European Commission has assured Greece that article 212 would serve as a legal basis for the agreements of candidate countries. Greece has filed an additional national declaration with the committee of permanent representatives explaining its position to prevent a misinterpretation.

The turkey defense industry seeks to market unmanned air vehicles, armored vehicles and ammunition to European partners. The main EU countries, including Germany, Italy, Spain and Poland, support Turkish participation in European defense initiatives.

Turkey has already started bilateral defense cooperation outside the safe framework, including the acquisition of Baykars of Italis Piaggio Aerospace and agreements with Spain for the Hurjet training aircraft.

