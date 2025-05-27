



Donald Trump went to social networks on Monday morning with a message from the Memorial Day who managed not to mention the troops or soldiers who have fallen.

And there were many people on social networks that did not leave this slide.

Happy Memorial Day to all, including the foam which has spent the last four years trying to destroy our country through radical minds detained, which have enabled 21,000,000 million people to enter illegally, many of them being criminals and mentally judges, through an open border which alone, only a president, incompetent violence, and judges that have been mission, Drugs, violence, gang members they can fly, murderous and rape again all the judges of these United States who suffer from a sick and very dangerous ideology for our country, he wrote on Truth Social.

Hopefully the United States Supreme Court, and other good and compassionate judges across the country, we will save decisions from monsters that want our country to go to hell, he continued. But not fear, we have made great progress in the last 4 months, and America will soon be safe and great again! Again, happy Memorial Day and may God bless America!

Trump cannot even show the basic respect of the Memorial Day, the Republicans against the Trump account on X wrote while sharing a Trumps screenshot message. Completely unfit for the office.

Jessica Tarlov, co-host of Foxs The Five, refused this and wrote, between this address and his West Point address, his fairly clear that Donald Trump is not concerned about the troops and is just inside for himself. No mention of the fallen soldiers of our commander -in -chief.

Donald Trump is a disturbed madman who would not be allowed to manage a Wendys, the Bulwark.coms that Sarah Longwell wrote on X. But I suppose that we must all claim that this is normal and not the behavior of the 25th amendment. People who treat this as acceptable are crazy.

Instead of honoring the sacrifice of fallen soldiers, Trump has just made Memorial Day on himself and his imagined enemies, Bill Madden wrote on X. There has never been any American president who is more unfit for his functions.

No president is lacking in respect for our troops more than Trump, Joe Walsh wrote on X. He called the members of the US service who died in war losers and dragees. His message from the Memorial Day here is not surprising that Bcuz today concerns something that Trump has no understanding of the sacrifice. Trump is the antithesis of sacrifice.

His Memorial Day, the commander -in -chief says nothing about the soldiers who have fallen, Sawyer Van Horn wrote on X. It is a message full of hatred and lies. Totally crazy and despicable behavior. Stop talking about the decline in Bidens' health, if you refuse to recognize the decline of health and dementia in prevailing !!!

There were many more messages like that on X.

There is still a lot of time left on this commemorative day, then perhaps the president will return to Truth Social to address the soldiers before the end of the day.

