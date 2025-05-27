Politics
PM Modi again prevents Pakistan: “You are already at war, and you will get an answer accordingly”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the events according to India's operation, Sindoor, had clearly indicated that terrorism was no longer a proxy war but a strategy openly declared by Pakistan. Speaking in Gandhinagar, Modi cited the honors of the state granted to terrorists killed after May 6, saying: “I say that this can no longer be called a proxy war because the terrorists whose funeral was held after May 6 received state honors in Pakistan.
This proves that terrorist activities are not a proxy war but a well -planned war strategy. You are already at war and you will receive the answer accordingly, he said. We do not seek enmity with anyone. We want to live peacefully. We also want to progress so that we can contribute to the well-being of the world.
Referring to the rapid action of India during Operation Sindoor, he said, it is a country of courageous. Until now, what we called a war by proxy, after the scenes witnessed after 6, we can no longer commit the error to call him a war by proxy. The reason why nine terrorist hiding places were identified and destroyed in just 22 minutes was a decisive action.
Modi noted that the strikes had been made at the sight of the cameras. This time, everything was done in front of the cameras, so that no one at home asked for proof, he said.
The Prime Minister also invoked the partition of India in 1947 and its immediate consequences. In 1947, when Maa Bharti was separated, Katni Chahiye Thi Zanjeerein by Kaat di Gayi Bhujayein. The country was divided into three parts. That evening, the first terrorist attack took place in cashmere. Part of Maa Bharti was captured by Pakistan using terrorists on behalf of Mujahideen, he said.
Modi said that if the terrorists had been eliminated at that time and that the wish of Sardar Patel was followed that until we have Pok, our armed forces should not stop, the country may not have faced terrorism for 75 years. He also referred to the Pahalgam terrorist attack, the appellant being part of a continuous model. When we had wars with Pakistan, we have defeated Pakistan three times, Modi said.
In a sharp message in Pakistan, Modi said, at the moment, I haven't done anything and that people are sweating there. We have opened small doors to clean the dams, and there is already a flood there. Referring to the 1960s of the Indus water Treaty, he criticized the conditions of the agreement, claiming: it was decided that the dams built on the rivers of Jammu-et-Cachemire would not be cleaned. The drawing would not be done. The lower doors to clean the sediments had to remain closed. For 60 years, these doors have never been opened. The reservoirs which were supposed to be 100% filled have now been reduced to only 2% or 3%. “”
Monday, addressing a rally in Bhuj, Gujarat, his first visit to the state since the Sindoor Moda operation issued a severe warning to Pakistan and his people, urging them to reject terrorism. While India believes in tourism, Pakistan considers terrorism as a tourism, which is very dangerous for the world, he said.
“Terrorism is a way to earn money for your government and your army (Pakistan). The inhabitants of Pakistan must manifest themselves to end terrorism. Live a happy and peaceful life and have your meal. Otherwise, my ball is there for you (the Sukh Ki Zindagi Jio, Roti Khao chain. Varna Meri Goli), he warned.
|
