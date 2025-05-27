Trump says he forgives Scott Jenkins, a sheriff found guilty of having taken $ 75,000 in bribes





President Trump said on Monday that he forgave Scott Jenkins, a former Virginia sheriff who had been guilty of having made several businessmen of businessmen in exchange for cash.

The former Sheriff of County Culpeper, Jenkins, 53, was found guilty of fraud and corruption and sentenced to 10 years in prison in March. But Monday, Trump posted on Truth Social that Jenkins and his family “were dragged in hell by a corrupt and armed Doj Biden”.

“This sheriff is the victim of an overly zealous justice department, and does not deserve to spend a single day in prison. He is a wonderful person, who was persecuted by” radical monsters “and” left for death, “said Trump.” He will not go to prison tomorrow, but will rather have a wonderful and productive life. “”

The sheriff of County Culpeper Scott Jenkins on January 16, 2020. Eva Hambach / AFP via Getty Images

CBS News contacted Jenkins lawyers to comment.

Jenkins was charged in 2023 on 16 counts. In December, a jury recognized Jenkins guilty of a conspiracy chief, four heads of fraud of honest services and seven corruption heads. Jenkins called on his conviction in April.

Federal prosecutors said Jenkins took $ 75,000 in bribes. He would have accepted the contributions in cash and in the campaign of eight people – including two FBI infiltration agents – and in return, gave them badges and made them assistant auxiliary sheriffs, although he had no training or verification. He would also have pushed civil servants to restore the right of a bridge pot to have a firearm as a condemned criminal.

Jenkins took a position in his own defense and said that there was no connection between the payments he received and the badges he had distributed, according to reports. The testimony against Jenkins was the infiltrated agents of the FBI who took an oath as deputies in 2022 and immediately gave Jenkins envelopes with $ 5,000 and $ 10,000 in cash, respectively.

Trump said Jenkins had tried to propose evidence for his defense, but the American district judge Robert Ballou, a named Biden, “refused to authorize him, closed it, then made a tirade”.

The acting prosecutor of the United States, Zachary, T. Lee, said at the time that Jenkins had violated his oath “and that this case proves that when these officials use their authority for unjust personal enrichment, the Ministry of Justice will hold them responsible.”

A Trump's long -standing supporter, Jenkins is the president's last ally to be forgiven.

On the first day of Mr. Trump's power, he gave pardons and switches to more than 1,000 people charged on January 6, 2021, Capitol Riot.

Trump also granted leniency to several other officials. He forgave the governor of Illinois, Rod Blagojevich, who was found guilty of having tried to sell the siege of the Senate of Barack Obama, and Michelle Fiore, a politician of Las Vegas and faithful funder of Trump guilty of having paid plastic surgery and other personal expenses with money intended to build a statue for a policeman.

