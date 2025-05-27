



French President Emmanuel Macron urged everyone to calm down after images from his wife, Brigitte, pushing him to the face have become viral. The time was captured when the plane door opened its doors to land after the couple landed in Hanoi, Vietnam on Sunday for a visit to Southeast Asia. A man in uniform can be seen opening the door and revealing Macron standing inside, dressed in a costume and speak to someone who was not visible. Two arms in red sleeves reach out and push Macron, with one hand covering his mouth and part of his nose and the other on his jaw. The French chief is backing down, diverting his head. Then, realizing that he is in front of the camera, he separates into a smile and gives a little wave. In the following images, Macron and his wife, wearing a red jacket, appear at the top of the stairs. He offers an arm, but she doesn't take it. The couple then descended the stairs in carpet side by side. The moment quickly made the titles in France, with media trying to decipher the interaction. The title of a story on the daily website The Parisian Has the newspaper asked: Slap or quarrel? The images of Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron landing in Vietnam trigger many comments. The viral video was initially rejected as a false palace of Llyse. Macron later said that the couple, who married in 2007 after meeting the high school where he was a student and that she was a teacher, simply joking. We feel and, rather, please with my wife, he said, adding that the incident was exaggerated in a sort of geo-planetary disaster. Macron argued that the images and the reaction offered an edifying story about disinformation in the social media era. He has said that in recent weeks, other videos had been used to circulate Hed took cocaine with the leaders of Great Britain and Germany When, in fact, he said that Hed had just picked up a fabric and that Hed had a muscular encounter with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, when they trembled and held their hands. Everyone has to calm down, he said. The macron office has also minimized interaction. It was a time when the president and his wife decompress one last time before the start of the trip by making horses, he said. It's a moment of complicity. It was all that was necessary to give ammunition to conspiracy theorists. Brigitte Macron was Brigitte Auzire, a mother married to three children, when she and Macron met in her high school. A teacher, she supervised the theater club where Emmanuel, a lover of literature, was a member. He moved to Paris for his last year of high school, but promised to marry Brigitte. Later, she moved to the French capital to join him and divorced before their marriage.

