Workers working under 3.5 million PR will receive subsidies, is a leak





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – The government plans to provide assistance to employee subsidies (BSU) to workers from Thursday, June 5, 2025. The BSU objective consists of teachers and honorary employees with a salary of less than 3.5 million RP per month or the equivalent of the minimum provincial wage (UMP).

BSU is one of the six economic recovery packages that the government is written to support people's purchasing power. Incentive plans include toll rate discounts, discounts on electric prices of 50%, additional social assistance allowances (social assistance), an extension of the contribution of accident insurance (JKK) discounts in the sector with a high intensity of labor and discounts on public transport tickets.

“BSU, there is aid to support purchasing power, it is in preparation. Later, it will be implemented on June 5,” said the coordinated minister of the Economy Airlangga Hartarto in his office on Friday, May 23, 2025.

A similar program has already been carried out in 2022 in response to the economic impact of Pandemi COVID-19. At that time, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) ordered the distribution of BSU worth 600,000 RP once paid to workers with a maximum salary of 3.5 million RP per month.

But this time, according to Airlangga, the BSI value is smaller. “No, not much (nominal), smaller,” said the Minister for the Economy Coordination. He said the government had calculated the estimated budget amount that was to be poured, but the exact figure had not been announced, because it was still entering the finalization phase.

He also revealed that the details of the criteria of the BSU beneficiaries and other conditions were still in progress. “Now, each ministry is preparing its regulations,” said Airlangga.

Airlangga said the BSU and the series of reminders had been designed to encourage household consumption and maintain national economic growth of 5% in the second quarter of 2025.

“This stimulus should encourage economic growth in the second quarter. So we use this momentum to create several programs,” said Airlangga.

He also invited the regional government (PEMDA) to actively bring tourism and local entertainment activities to increase community mobility during school holidays in June 2025. The momentum was considered important due to the absence of other holidays, such as Christmas and New Year (Nataru) which generally encouraged public consumption.

Given the reduced moments of moments which trigger significant consumption, the BSU and other incentive packages should be a cushion for the Indonesian economy.

