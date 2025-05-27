President Donald Trump forgives the old sheriff of Virginie Scott Jenkins found guilty of fraud and corruption





US President Donald Trump published a forgiveness for a former Virginia sheriff who was sentenced to fraud and corruption.

A jury recognized the former sheriff of County Culpeper Scott Jenkins guilty of having accepted more than $ 75,000 (55,000) in bribes last December, in exchange for the establishment of several businessmen in police officers without being trained.

Jenkins, a longtime supporter of Trump, was sentenced in March to 10 years in prison. He had to go to prison on Tuesday, but due to the forgiveness of Trump, he will not spend a single day behind bars.

“The Sheriff Scott Jenkins, his wife Patricia and their family were dragged in hell,” wrote Trump in an article on his social network Truth.

Trump said Jenkins was “the victim of an overly zealous ministry of justice”. The judge who chaired the case of Jenkins, Robert Ballou, was appointed by former president Joe Biden, but it was a trial with jury.

Trump called Jenkins as “wonderful person” who was persecuted by “left -wing monsters” and “left for the dead”.

Jenkins was found guilty of a conspiracy chief, four counts of fraud of honest services and seven corruption chiefs concerning programs receiving federal funds.

Prosecutors said they had accepted eight people's bribes, including two FBI infiltrated agents. These were in the form of species and campaign contributions. Jenkins' position was elected.

The men who united Jenkins paid for the assistant auxiliary sheriff stations so that they can avoid traffic tickets and transport hidden firearms without a license, prosecutors said.

Although auxiliary assistant sheriffs are volunteer positions, they may have laws on applying the law equivalent to those of remunerated officers.

Trump said Jenkins had tried to propose evidence in his defense, but judge Ballou “refused to allow him, to close him, then made a tirade”.

Virginia's acting American lawyer said at the time of Jenkins' conviction that the former sheriff violated his oath. He said the case has proven that officials who used their positions for “unjust personal enrichment” would be held responsible.

But Jenkins called on Trump to get help after his conviction.

“I believe that if he heard the information, I know he would help if he knew my story,” he said in April on a webinar organized by the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Offices Association.

Jenkins was elected Sheriff from County Culpeper in 2011 and took office in January 2012. He was re -elected in 2015 and 2019.

The former police officer is the last of a long line of Trump supporters to receive a grace.

In January, the president published nearly 1,600 pardons or switches to people charged with the riots of the American Capitol 2021.

The US Constitution says that a president has the “power to grant outings and pardons for offenses against the United States, except in the event of a dismissal”.

Forgiveness represents legal forgiveness, puts an end to any other sanction and restores the rights such as the possibility of voting or presenting oneself for a public service.

