Fake, bots and trade commands: the other American conflict

Washington, on May 27, of false claims of the Americans of purchase of Chinese products for the purchase of panic to attacks based on bots against American brands, a wave of disinformation throws a shadow on a temporary commercial truce between Washington and Beijing.

The two largest economies in the world agreed earlier this month to suspend reciprocal prices for 90 days, a surprise de-escalation in their bitter trade war following high-level talks in Geneva.

But an alternative reality takes place on social media platforms, notably Chinas Douyin and Weibo, where a wave of lies fuels the anti-American feeling that could undermine the fragile truce.

An online video, which has collected millions of views on these platforms and Tiktok, claims to show panicked American buyers who removed Chinese brand televisions in the aftermath of trade tensions.

But in reality, they were old images from 2018 showing the Black Friday shopping frenzy in an American supermarket.

The lie was still amplified by the Chinese state media, notably China Daily, who made the headlines such as: Americans are starting to get their supplies like crazy prices and Chinese brand prices and televisions.

A news clip on its website More recycled sequences from 2018 has a file watermark in the upper left corner, apparently to protect the taking of legal responsibility.

Other unfounded claims have emerged on Chinese platforms on Americans who fly to China to buy Chinese products, and that American citizens underlie the economic benefits of the trade war was tailoring to buy bulk supplies.

These stories are almost certainly organized by the State, which has increasingly commonly exploited social media, AFP Andrew Mertha, director of KNAGE China Global Research Center, to AFP, Johns Hopkins University.

(They) help align Chinese public opinion on government strategy, in this case demonstrating, although in an inaccurate manner, certainly prematurely that the United States already feels pain, so China must remain the course.

Economic agitation

The American president Donald prevails over the prices, absolutely, the rates outside the same have sent assaults to the world economy, annoying investors and a rotation of the financial markets.

Under the truce of May 12, the United States agreed to temporarily reduce the price on Chinese imports to 30%by 145%, while China said it would reduce its import rights to American products to 10%, compared to 125%.

Some of the false stories emerged before the agreement but continued to spread online, fueling confusion and a wider wave of information chaos.

Many friends in China asked me: aren't there eggs in the United States? Is it very dangerous? Do people rush to buy things? Have you stored something? Vivian Wei, a content creator based in Chicago, told AFP.

Some people (suggested) did not even come to the United States for tourism or study.

Rumors prompted Wei to visit several Chicago supermarkets, only to find full shelves.

While American buyers seemed imperturbable by the whirlwind of online disinformation, Wei observed that the Chinese were very excited.

Digital blitz

Last month, the Cyabra disinformation security company discovered an anti-American influence campaign on the X belonging to Elon Musk involving thousands of false accounts or Bot.

They have targeted global brands such as Gucci, Chanel and Amazon, amplifying the unfounded narrative that they produced goods in China while scoring them in France or Italy.

The accounts blamed Trumps' trade policies for having made it possible to allow misleading marketing practices, while urging consumers to abandon these brands and buy products directly from China.

He was a digital blitz. A third of the accounts was not real, but the backlash they launched was, Dan Brahmy, CEO Director of Cyabra, told AFP.

False profiles have diverted luxury brands, pushed anti-American stories and far from buyers without supporting. This is what makes it effective.

Last month, AFP also discovered Viral Tiktok videos by Chinese content creators promoting the parasitic assertion that international luxury brands secretly manufactured their products in China.

The targeted brands did not respond to the complaint, which seemed to be part of a sprawling campaign exploiting American-Chinese trade tensions to market counterfeit luxury products.

It is unlikely that false stories will disappear as commercial negotiations continue, according to experts.

I believe that these accounts will continue and evolve in parallel with the strengthening of the negotiation position of Chinese governments, said Mertha of Johns Hopkins University. AFP