



The Russian robots turned against US President Donald Trump after having publicly criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin during the war in Ukraine.

Nearly 1,000 derogatory posts targeting Trump have surfaced on the Russian social media platform Vkontakte since Sunday, when Trump wrote on Truth Social that Putin had gone “absolutely crazy!” And “unnecessarily killed many people” in Ukraine.

The accounts, operating “in the interest of the Kremlin”, accused Trump of having dementia and called him a “clown”, reported on Tuesday agents, an independent investigation media.

Why it matters

While the Kremlin has minimized Trump's remarks on Putin, Pro-Kremlin robots have launched a defamation campaign against the American president. Online attacks suggest that Putin could be less than satisfied with the sudden change in Trump's tone, despite the American president recently describing their last telephone call as being very well started. “

The relationship between Russia and the United States has stretched strongly after Putin launched a large-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, but relations denounced when Trump was sworn in January. The American president put pressure on a ceasefire, urging his Russian counterpart to end the war.

Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with local business leaders in Kremlin in Moscow on May 26.

A spokesperson for the Bot Botnadzor follow-up project found that the pro-Kremlin robots had abandoned their neutral tone in comments on Trump after his criticism of Putin on Sunday.

Trump was unleashed after Russia bombed Ukraine from missile and drones during the weekend – something that the Putin army has been doing since the start of the large -scale invasion – in one of the biggest attacks to date.

Trump wrote that “something happened” to Putin to make him “unnecessarily” kill many people. “And I'm not just talking about soldiers. Missiles and drones are killed in cities in Ukraine, for no reason,” he added.

He also said about the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, “everything out of his mouth causes problems”.

The American president would not discuss any action he could take when questioned by journalists on Sunday.

The comments of the Russian robots accused Trump of “acting as a child” and “becoming so crazy early in the morning, as if he did not give him what he wanted”. Others said: “He really lost his head” and “wants to sit on two chairs” – a Russian idiom for trying to play on both sides.

A bot wrote: “It was not Putin who has gone mad, but Trump. Apparently, dementia is a hereditary gift for all American presidents – as well as with the [presidential] chair.”

Another bot was making fun of Trump like a “showman”, while others rejected it as a “clown”.

“What can you expect from a clown who threatens Russia instead of taking care of his own country?” One wrote.

Previously, the pro-Kremlin trolls had notably been selected in the comments on Trump, using neutral or prudent language, said Agentstvo.

Monday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov raised Trump's remarks in the event of “emotional occurrence”.

Peskov said Trump's remarks were probably “linked to the importance of the negotiation process” in the war between Russia and Ukraine, Tass reported on Monday.

Trump, who was inaugurated on January 20, campaigned on a promise to end the war within 24 hours of his return to the office.

Zelensky, on the other hand, called for more oil sanctions against Russia, saying in the United States and Europe: “Russia can only be limited by force”.

What people say

US President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday: “I always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin from Russia, but something happened to him. He went absolutely crazy! Okay, but if he does it, that will lead to the fall of Russia!

“Likewise, President Zelenskyy does not favor his country by speaking as he does. Everything out of his mouth causes problems, I don't like it, and it is better to stop. It is a war that would never have started if I was president. This is only helped to put the big ones and to Ug fires, to have started with` Trump, “I did not help the nut.

Trump also told journalists on Sunday: “I am not satisfied with what Putin does. He kills a lot of people, and I don't know what a hell has happened to Putin. I have known him for a long time, I have always done it. But he sends rockets in cities and killing people, and I don't like at all.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Monday: “We are really grateful to the Americans and President Trump personally to organize and launch this negotiation process. Of course, at the same time, it is a very crucial moment, which is associated, of course, with the emotional street of everyone absolutely and emotional reactions.”

What happens next

After his call with Putin, Trump said that direct-users-Ukraine talks were to immediately resume.

