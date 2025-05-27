



Home page > National > Law Polri concerning the rejection of the results of Jokowi diploma tests: we work professionally The team of defenders of the Ulama and activists (TPUA) asked the criminal investigation police to carry out a special case for the alleged property of the Jokowi diploma The photocopy of a diploma by former Indonesian president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was presented at a press conference at the Criminal Investigation Building, Jakarta, Thursday (22/22/2025). (Antara / Nadia Putri Rahmani) Jakarta – Director of general criminal acts of the criminal investigation police, said Brigadier General Djuhandhani Rahardjo Puro, said the Medico-Legal laboratory test of the 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was carried out professionally and transparently. This was transmitted to meet the request of the Ulama team and the activists of the defenders (TPUA) to lead a special case diploma linked to the false falsification of the alleged diploma which would have been led by the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi). “We worked professionally, and all that we have done may be responsible,” Djuhandhani told Jakarta on Tuesday (5/27). With regard to the accusation of the case diploma made by the national police is not valid because she did not present the journalist, said Djuhandhani, while leading the case of this case that the investigator had included the investigation office, the professional and security division to the legal division. “What is clear in the title we have included in the supervisor,” added Djuhandhani. Previously, TPUA asked the criminal investigation police to proceed to a special file for the alleged property of the Jokowi diploma, by subjecting a letter to the criminal investigation of the police, DitTIPIDUM, at the Office for the Supervision of the National Police Investigation and the National Police Inspectorate (ITWASUM). TPUA member Rizal Fadillah said his party opposed the end of the case. They examined the title of cases led by the police noted the law because he did not present the journalist and reported. Finding evidence, the police said Rizal, the police must listen to the journalist's opinion and report at the sight of experts. However, the Dittipidum Bareskrim Polri investigators did not call for information. “This objection that we have paid 26 articles, which we registered as a legal reason for which TPUA opposed the end of the investigation by the registered police in the criminal investigation,” Rizal said in the criminal investigation. Please connect to make comments.

