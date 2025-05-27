PM Shehbaz arrives in Azerbaijan for the trilateral summit





Listen to the article Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Lachin, Azerbaijan on Tuesday to attend the trilateral summit in Pakistan-Turkiye-Azerbaijan. He was received at Lachin airport by Minister Azerbaijani Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramo, Pakistan Ambassador to Azerbaijan Qasim Mohiuddin, and other diplomatic officials, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's office. The Pakistani delegation includes the Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Ishaq Dar, the Minister of Information Attaullah Tarar and the special assistant of Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi. Meanwhile, the chief of staff of the army, the Marshal Syed Asim Munnir, had high-level talks Tuesday with the general of division Mohammad Bagheri, chief of the general staff of the Iranian armed forces, at the general headquarters of the general staff, while he visited Tehran as part of the efforts of Pakistan to strengthen regional military cooperation. The discussions focused on the strengthening of the collaboration of the defense and the refinement of the safety mechanisms of the existing border between the two neighboring countries. The visit marks a continuous push on both sides to respond to mutual concerns linked to cross -border activism, smuggling and regional stability. Earlier this month, in the midst of growing tensions between Pakistan and India, Azerbaijan expressed support in Pakistan and solidarity with its government and people. The Azerbaijani government condemned the actions of the Indian army in an official letter to the Pakistani Prime Minister. The message, delivered by the Azerbaijan ambassador, Khazar Farhadov, included condolences for people affected by the conflict and the wishes for the recovery of the injured. Azerbaijan also urged the two parties to seek peaceful resolution by diplomatic means. During the summit, Shehbaz Sharif should join Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the president of Azerbaijana Ilham Aliyev for high -level discussions aimed at strengthening trilateral cooperation. The Prime Minister will also hold a bilateral meeting with President Aliyev during his visit. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is a diplomatic visit of six days in four countries, while Pakistan seeks to strengthen regional partnerships after recent tensions with India. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs declared earlier that the Prime Minister organized large talks with the management of the four countries. He also transmits the appreciation of Pakistan for their support during the recent climbing. Prime Minister Shehbaz arrived in Tehran on Monday, where he had interviews with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at the Historical Palace of Sa'dabad. He also met the supreme chief of Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei. After their talks, Prime Minister and President Pezeshkian addressed a joint appearance in the media. During the briefing, Shehbaz thanked Iran for its support during the recent tensions between Pakistan and India. He reiterated Pakistan's support for Iran's law to continue a peaceful nuclear program, declaring: “We are holding with our Iranian brothers and fully supporting Iran's law to a civil nuclear program.” The Prime Minister made visits to Turkiye and Iran, and will conclude his regional tour in Tajikistan, where he should attend the International Glacier Conference from May 29 to 30.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2548098/pm-shehbaz-arrives-in-azerbaijan-for-trilateral-summit The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos