



President Trump announced on Monday that he will issue a former Virginia sheriff found guilty of corruption a complete and unconditional forgiveness, alleging that the lawyer was the victim of an overly zealous ministry of justice.

Scott Jenkins, who had been the sheriff of the County Culpeper, in Virginia, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison in March after being convicted of a program linked to a program which saw him appoint local businessmen as assistant auxiliary sheriffs in exchange for more than $ 75,000.

One of the men Jenkins appointed to a law application was a condemned criminal.

Scott Jenkins, who had been the sheriff of County Culpeper, in Virginia, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison in March after being sentenced for corruption. AFP via Getty Images

But Trump argued in a social article of truth that Jenkins and his family were dragged in hell by a corrupt and armed Doj Biden.

This sheriff is the victim of an overly zealous ministry of justice and does not deserve to spend a single day in prison, said the president. She is a wonderful person, who was persecuted by the left left monsters, and left for death.

This is why me, as president of the United States, I can end his unjust sentence and that I give Sheriff Jenkins a complete and unconditional forgiveness.

Trump noted that Jenkins, 53, had to go to prison on Tuesday but will rather have a wonderful and productive life.

Trump argued that Jenkins was the victim of a “armed” justice ministry. AFP via Getty Images

Federal prosecutors presented elements of evidence at the trial that Jenkins accepted cash jars and contributions to the campaign of three co-accusation Rick Rahim, Fredric Gumbinner and James Metcalf and at least five others, including two FBI agents, in exchange for their affixing to a jurors' legal strengthening position.

Jenkins issued the official badges of the Buribe Borable Payors County Sheriff Bureau Culteper Sheriffs without training or verification within the framework of the program, and none have rendered legitimate services to the Sheriff office or to the citizens of the County County after having been appointed assistant assistant sheriffs, according to the Ministry of Justice.

In addition, Jenkins has put pressure on other local officials to approve a petpeper County County Courty Circuit Court by Rahim, a condemned criminal, to restore his right to have a firearm and who wrongly declared that Rahim was residing in the County Culpeper, noted federal prostructors.

Jenkins had to go to prison on Tuesday. AFP via Getty Images

Rahim, Gumbinner and Metcalf have all pleaded guilty to their roles in the plot.

Trump argued that Jenkins was not allowed to present evidence in defense at the trial by the judge named Biden supervising the case.

In fact, during his trial, when the sheriff Jenkins tried to offer evidence to expel to support himself, the judge of Biden, Robert Ballou, refused to allow him, closed it, then made a tirade, wrote the president.

As we have seen, in the federal, urban and state courts, the left or liberal radical judges allow proof of what they feel, not what is mandated under the constitution and the rules of proof, added Trump.

In March, the acting American lawyer of the western district of Virginia Zachary Lee argued that Jenkins used his position of power for an unjust personal enrichment and violated his oath.

Scott Jenkins violated his oath and the faith that the citizens of the Culpeper County placed him when he embarked on a cash program, said Lee after the condemnation of Jenkins. We hold our officials from the application of laws elected to a higher level of conduct and this case proves that when these officials use their authority for unjust personal enrichment, the Ministry of Justice will hold them responsible.

