The UGM is preparing for mediation on the 7th president Jokowis Diploma in court





The Gadjah Mada State University (UGM) confirmed its desire to attend a mediation session commanded by the court scheduled for Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at the Sleman district court, Yogyakarta in relation to a civil lawsuit contesting the authenticity of former president Joko Jokowi Widodos first cycle diploma. The case appoints seven UGM officials and a former speaker, Kasmudjo, as defendants. During the previous session, mediation was suddenly postponed due to the unexpected appearance of a third party seeking to intervene as a co-layer, which did not provide complete documentation. The UGMS legal team said it still plans to officially oppose the attempted intervention. We are ready for the mediation process in accordance with legal proceedings, a member of the UGMS legal team on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. The controversy of the diploma has also taken the front of the stage at the national level, attracting the attention of the police and public figures. On Monday, the expert in digital medical medicine Rismon Sianipar revealed that he had undergone an in -depth examination by the Jakarta police, answering 97 questions related to defamation and electronic information law of Indonesians. I was largely questioned under articles 310 and 311 of the penal code and six articles under the ITE law, Rismon told journalists. Earlier this month, the former Minister of Youth and Sports Roy Suryo and the public figure Tifauzia Tyassuma, also known as Dr. Tifa, were questioned by investigators. Roy expressed his concerns about the lack of electronic files during the investigation, while TIFA said that she had answered 61 questions raised by police investigators. On the other hand, the national police responded to growing criticisms of the defense group of legal defenders Tim Pembela Ulama Dan Aktivis (TPUA), who questioned the legality of the police decision to end the investigation into the case after having declared that the undergraduate diploma of Jokowi was original and valid. TPUA required a special case examination and submitted an objection of 26 points to the National Police Crime Investigation Agency (Bareskrim). We worked professionally and in a transparent manner. All our actions can be taken into account, said the director of Brigadier, Djuhandhani Rahardjo Puro, director of general crimes in Bareskrim, Tuesday May 27, 2025. He added that the internal case examination had involved surveillance organizations, including the General Inspectorate (ITWASUM), the Division of Internal Affairs (Propam) and the Legal Division (Divkum) of the National Police. The diploma of origin, he said, had been sent back to President Jokowi after the forensic analysis. It is up to the owner of the diploma to present the original document before the court if necessary, added Djuhandhani. TPUA, who visited the police headquarters on Monday in southern Jakarta, argued that the decision to close the case had been taken without regular procedure. An appropriate examination of cases must involve both the complainant and the respondent. The latter did not do it, which makes the process legally defective, said the vice-president of the TPUA, Rizal Fadhillah. While the court is preparing to proceed with mediation, the highly publicized case continues to fuel political tension and public speculation. The outcome of the session can have significant implications for the former establishments of the inheritance of the presidents and the legal and university establishments of the country.

