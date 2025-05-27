Aleema offers a dialogue, from the agreement to the invisible forces for the release of Imran





Aleema Khan, sister of the founding president of Pti imprisoned Imran Khan, speaks to the media of Islamabad, May 27, 2025. Geo News

In a rare development, the sister of the founder of the PTI, Imran Khan, called for the invisible forces to negotiate an agreement and to conclude an agreement aimed at ensuring the freedom of his brothers, expressing her will for direct talks.

Addressing the media in Islamabad on Tuesday, Aleema Khan said that the judges “pressure” in the affairs of the former Prime Minister, citing incidents where, allegedly, his petitions were added to cause lists but mysteriously disappeared.

Khan, the fallen Prime Minister who was ousted from power via the motion without opposition in 2022, was confronted with a multitude of accusations ranging from corruption to terrorism since his withdrawal as Prime Minister. He has been in prison since August 2023.

She also said that the hidden directives prevented legal action. I mean these invisible forces what you are not hiding. Go forward. Khan's sister is ready to sit with you. Tell us what he did to you, what he said, what harm did he commit against you, she demanded.

She said that her brother had remained provocative and firm, refusing to bow even if he was imprisoned for life. He said to me, even if I stayed in prison forever, I will not submit to tyrants.

Aleema accused these forces of threatening judges and parliamentarians and urged them to engage directly rather than to exert an influence behind the scenes.

Don't be afraid that we come to talk to us. We have to know what you want from Khan. If there are concessions and evidence, let us know what it is, she added.

She stressed that Imran only represented democracy and had not acted against the interests of the country. Why are you afraid of his release? He’s not someone who would hurt Pakistan, she said.

'The movement will continue'

Addressing the media outside the High Court of Islamabad, the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, launched a scathing attack on the federal government, the judiciary and the political opponents.

He firmly opposed the 26th constitutional amendment, the appellant “unacceptable”. “We were against it and throw it into the trash,” he said.

Gandapur said that the general elections of February 8 had been faked, saying that “the traitors had conspired together to steal the elections”.

He announced that the next hearing of the case was scheduled for June 5, just before Eid. “We will reveal during the hearing how the laws of Pakistan are manipulated,” he said.

“They think nothing will happen, but our movement will continue,” he added.

Reiterating his loyalty to Khan Gandapur said: “We were, are and will stay with the founder of the PTI. He fights a war for us and for our children.”

Defending the founder of the PTI, Gandapur said: “There is no case against him, but an innocent is in prison.” He also pointed out that the government led by the PTI in KP operated under the advice of the founders.

“The IMF has recognized our province and we have achieved our objectives,” he said. He allegedly allegedly allegedly an excess of 200 million, but what happens in the Sindh? “Why didn't an excess appear there?”

Gandapur said PTI is a political party and that there are sop of the red zone in KP. “We believe that protests should be authorized, and we have never stopped anyone.”

Criticizing the federal government, he said that all are elected by Form 47. “Those who stole the public mandate should be ashamed,” he concluded.

