10 Baby names inspired by nature while Boris and Carrie are inspired by the newborn

Carrie Johnson announced on Sunday the birth of her fourth child with her husband Boris and shared the name inspired by the nature of newborns on social networks.

Poppy Eliza Josephine Johnson was born on May 21, that Carrie, 37, revealed in an Instagram post alongside photos of the fourth child of couples (the former ninth of the Prime Minister of 60). “I can't believe how pretty and small you are,” she wrote.

“Feel so incredibly lucky. We are all completely struck,” she continued, adding Shes affectionately nicknamed her youngest “pop tart”. She also thanked the maternity team of the University College London Hospital in Euston, in the north of London, distinguishing “Asma and Patrick who took care of me so well during all my pregnancies”.

The name Poppy, taken from The Wildflower, is known to symbolize peace, memory and beauty and it is a favorite among British parents. He is currently ranking 17th in the list of national statistics (ONS) of the most popular baby names in England and Wales.

This also corresponds well to the choices of couples for their other children. While Wilfred and Frank are more traditional, their daughter Romys Romy Iris Charlotte has another wink to nature.

Why are baby's names inspired by nature so popular?

The expert in the name of Bébé SJ Strum, host of the Podcast Baby Name Envy, previously declared to Yahoo UK: “The names drawn from nature are floating at the moment, they offer a feeling of calm, earthen and connection. In a rapid digital world, choosing something terrly or botany is both significant and timeless.

And they are not the only ones to turn to nature for the inspiration of the name. Three of the 10 best girl names in 2023 the last year Office of national statistics (ons) to files for a lily inspired by nature, ivy and a willow. And many celebrities have also chosen the baby's natural denomination route.

Gwyneth Paltrow chose Apple for her daughter, while Beyonc and Jay-Z opted for Blue Ivy, and Jason Bateman appointed his daughter Maple.

“Our commitment to sustainability and the celebration of beauty in the natural world means that the names inspired by nature are flourishing,” added Strum.

Baby names inspired by nature for girls

Many parents opt for names of floral inspiration for their daughters. (Getty Images)

Names of popular girls in England and Wales, Lily is associated with purity and renewal, according to the baby's name site The bump. He ranked fourth in the ONS list of girls's names for 2023 and was a popular choice for parents of celebrities, including Johnny Depp and Kate Beckinsale.

Ivy

Of English origin, the name Ivy was given to 2,000 babies in 2023. The name comes from the evergreen factory, this site of name Hazelnut said is traditionally linked to fidelity and strength. He was also chosen by Beyonc and Jay-Z, who used it as part of their daughters, Blue Ivy.

Willow

Willow takes its name from the tree known for its grace and flexibility. He has grown in recent years, climbing from 11 to ninth in the United Kingdom between 2022-23. The name was also presented to families of celebrities. The singer Pink and the actor Will Smith have girls named Willow.

Daisy

The name Daisy comes from the popular flower and is associated with innocence and brightness. According to Baby Centers UKIt has old English roots and, like the flower, means “the eye of the day”. It is currently at number 24 on the ONS list, such as a fresh and charming choice for parents.

Luna

Luna, which means “moon” in Latin, brings a celestial touch to the theme of nature. The name has increased in popularity in recent years in 2015.

Baby names inspired by nature for boys

Popular baby names for boys are also linked to trees and nature. (Getty Images)

Oliver

The old English version of the French name Olivier, Oliver is linked to the olive tree and means “Olive planter” as By center for baby. It is a leading choice and is currently at number three on the most popular baby names on the names of Baby in England and in Wales with more than 4,100 parents who opt for the nickname in 2023. (A popular alternative for girls is olive).

Lion

Derived from the Latin word for the lion, Leo is associated with courage and force, according to ANENSTRY UK. It is also the sign of the star star star for people born between July 23 and August 22, which can add to its call if you prefer Look at the stars for the inspiration of baby's name. It is a firm favorite among British parents, currently ranking as the fifth favorite boys' name.

Arlo

Arlo would have roots in old English or Spanish, and although its exact meaning is debated, it is supposed to mean the “fortified hill” according to Gut. It is often associated with nature thanks to its sweet and earthy sound and its outdoor feeling.

Sorbier of birds

Taken from the Rowan tree, known for its red bay clusters, Rowan is a unisex nature name but is popularly used for boys in particular. He has gaelic roots, by ANENSTRY UKAnd is often linked to the word Ruadhan, which means “little red” a wink to red hair and fiery energy.

Cart

Oakley is generally an English surname, which the bump Said means “praid of oaks”, but has since become a full name. Lédé with the strength and resilience of oaks, it is currently classified 94th in the list of 100 best names of boys, which makes it an excellent choice if you want a more unusual name for your child.

