



Gandhinagar, May 27: The second day of his visit to Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued to hammer Pakistan for his support for terrorism and said that for 75 years, India has tolerated proxy wars but not more. Prime Minister Modi said on Tuesday, when he attended the celebrations commemorating 20 years of urban growth history of the Gujarates in the Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, marking two decades of structured and sustainable urban transformation in the state. As part of the occasion, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated and laid the basics of development projects with a value of 5,536 roots of rupees. These include housing, health, town planning and infrastructure initiatives aimed at stimulating the future preparation of states. Recalling its launch of the 2005 urban development year as Minister of Gujarat, Prime Minister Modi has officially announced the year 2025 urban development, a new phase of the urban transformation initiative. The plan aims to further strengthen urban infrastructure, sustainable life and civic equipment through Gujarat. Beginning his speech with songs of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”, the Prime Minister thought about his recent visit through Gujarat: “Yesterday, I was in Vadodara, Dahod, Bhuj, Ahmedabad and today in Gandhinagar. Nation.” In an important part and emotionally charged with his speech, Prime Minister Modi addressed the long -standing question of terrorism from Pakistan. “In 1947, when Maa Bharati was divided, the chains of colonial domination should have been broken, but instead, the country was divided into three parts. That evening, the first terrorist attack began in cashmere. Part of our nation – Pok – was removed under the cover of terrorism. Sardar Patel had wanted it. Prime Minister Modi brutally criticized decades of tolerance towards terrorism, saying: “For 75 years, we tolerated proxy wars. Tourists, pilgrims, civilians-wherever they found a chance, they attacked. Tell me, should we continue to tolerate? Reinforcing India's commitment to peace, the Prime Minister added: “We believe in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – the world is our family. We also want peace for our neighbors. But when it is provoked several times, India must remind the world that this (India) is also a land of warriors.” Among the key announcements, there was the installation of the electronic finish of a hospital of 1,800 beds to Ahmedabads Civil MEDICAL CAMPUS, which will be built at the cost of RS 588 crores, considerably improving health capacity in the region. In addition, a health infrastructure worth RS 672 is inaugurated, including a satellite center from the UN Cardiology and Research Institute in the UN in Gandhinagar. The installation of RS 84 drivers, located in the campus of the Gandhinagar Civil Hospital, will serve patients from northern Gujarat and neighboring regions with heart services and cutting -edge neurocare. The event in Gandhinagar has strengthened the long -term vision of the PM Modi of inclusive, modern and resilient urban development – incorporating infrastructure, health and heritage while meeting the evolutionary challenges of the nation.

