Thanks to the major elections, use the electronic voting system, PSI Kepri offers candidates Jokowi and Kaesang for the new president-bacampos.co.id





Batampos The Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) is preparing to welcome the internal political celebration at the national level. The Rayayang elections are also called the National Work Meeting (Rakernas), will be stressed in July 1920. This moment will determine the new party leadership, including the election of the President General who will lead PSI in the future. This news was confirmed by the president of the PSI DPW riau Islands to Siahaan. He mentioned that all the structures of the parties of the seven DPD Regency / City in the Riau Islands and the provincial DPW, had carried out an initial consolidation through the regional or regional virtual regional meeting, two days before the delivery of this declaration. We have agreed with an important step in the history of the PSI. The results of the Kopdar gave birth to two names of candidates for the President General that we consider appropriate to bring PSI in a modern and progressive character, said on Tuesday (5/27). Read also: the director of CV Rar becomes suspect and defined, corruption in the construction of the Kundur Islamic Center Pier Pier The two names that were proposed unanimously by the entire PSI management throughout the RI is the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo and the current president of PSI, Kaesang Pangarep. According to Out, the two are considered to have a strong vision and promising history to bring the PSI to a higher level. Avant also pointed out that this proposal was not an impromptu decision. The process is open, full of discussions, and of course not always a voice at first. But after being drafted, climbed two names: Jokowi and Kaesang, he said. For PSI Kepri, membership in Jokowi as President will be a new important force. Pak Jokowi did not declare that he is officially joining. But its proximity to PSI frames is a fact. We hope that proximity is not unresolved, said forward. Even so, forward, does not deny that, under the direction of Kaesang, PSI had shown significant progress. PSI improved a lot. Kaesang has brought new enthusiasm, and that should be appreciated. Consequently, we also propose that he has returned in advance as a candidate for the President General, he said. In the middle of the preparation of the major elections, PSI introduced the electoral system of the digital president: e-vote. Each party member of all Indonesia has the same voting rights and can vote online via their respective mobile phones. It is a form of reform of democracy. We open a space as wide as possible to the public to be part of healthy political changes. Please register as a member on the PSI website, and you can later participate in the president of the PSI, explained in reference, referring to the official website of the official party: https://psi.id/menjadi-anggota/. In closing, said that all of the PSI Riau island management, in particular vice-presidents, secretaries and treasurers (KSB), would be present directly in the solo to attend the electoral process. We are ready to supervise the future of this party with all the executives of all Indonesia, he said. Journalist: Galih

