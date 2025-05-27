Erdogan Turkish appoints the legal team to write a new constitution, arousing fears of a prolonged rule





Ankara, president of Turkish Turkish, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said on Tuesday that he had appointed a team of legal experts to start working on a new constitution which, according to criticism, could allow him to stay in power beyond 2028, at the end of her current mandate.

Erdogan, who has managed Turkey as president since 2014 and was Prime Minister for more than a decade before, pleaded for a new constitution arguing that the current one, which was written following a military coup in 1980, is exceeded and preserved elements of military influence even if it has been changed several times.

“Yesterday, I assigned 10 legal experts to start their work, and with this effort, we will make the preparations for the new Constitution,” Erdogan told his local speech from his ruling party. For 23 years, we have repeatedly demonstrated our sincere intention to crown our democracy with a new civil and libertarian constitution. ''

Under the current Constitution, Erdogan cannot appear again unless the first elections are called or the legal framework is modified. Critics see the pressure for a new constitution as a possible path for re -election, allowing legal changes which would bypass the limits of the constitutional term.

Erdogan, who has become more and more authoritarian over the years, has denied seeking a new constitution in order to stay in power, affirming last week “ We want the new constitution not for ourselves, but our country ''.

The Erdogan party in power and its nationalist allies do not have the necessary votes to inaugurate a new constitution. Some analysts believe that the government's recent efforts to end the conflict for several decades with the Kurdistan militant workers' party, or PKK, are part of the strategy to obtain the support of a pro-Kurdish party in Parliament for the new Charter.

The effort to introduce a new constitution comes from months after Ekrem Imamoglu, the popular mayor of Istanbul and a key rival of Erdogan, was arrested and imprisoned for corruption.

His arrest was largely considered a political motivation, although the government insists on the Turkey's judicial system is independent and without political influence. This sparked generalized demonstrations calling for its release and at the end of the democratic decline in Turkey under Erdogan.

