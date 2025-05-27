Politics
From flowers to the saris, a story of communication images PM modis post-operation Sindoor
On May 26, the city of Vadodara Gujarats was adorned with red to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi from red carpets to women in red with red Bindi and caps that read the Sindoor operation. Women interpreted the garba In front of the red holes that declared victorious India in the strikes against Pakistan. With all this size, Modis Roadshow seemed to be a marketing exercise for Operation Sindoor.>
During this red roadshow in Vadodara, part of his two -day visit to Gujarat, members of the family officer's family, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, one of the two women officers who informed the media of Operation Sindoor, were seen taking flower petals on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.>
Colonel Qureshi is the first woman to have led a contingent of the Indian army to the multinational military exercise of the ASEAN named Force 18, which was the largest foreign military exercise organized by India. His family, including his parents and sister, shared that they had been called by the district magistrate to attend the show and shower the flowers of the Prime Minister.>
When Colonel Qureshi and the commander of the Indian Air Force Wing, Vyomika Singh, informed the media of Operation Sindoor, several reactions on traditional social media welcomed the idea that two women direct the operation with Bravado. Despite this, today, when it comes to receiving an appreciation of the public, the family of a colonel who directed the air strikes against the Pakistani terrorist bases is transported to a roadshow to shower of the Prime Minister's petals.>
Why do the two symbols of Nari Shakti (Women's empowerment) has not received a shower of petals from our Indian compatriots? After all, it was these women who led the defense operation, not the Prime Minister.>
On May 22, in a public question in Bikaner, Rajasthan, concerning the attack on Pahalgam on April 22, he said that Sindoor (Vermillion) flowed again in its veins using the symbol that depicts Hindu women married to display the depth of its anger against Pakistan.>
He said that the Indian armed forces had made Pakistan knead during Operation Sindoor and that the world had now seen what would happen when Sindoor turns in cannon powder.>
But what stands out in this apparent public relations exercise is that the Prime Ministers practical amnesia make him forget those who have really waged the war which he claims to have won.>
This appropriate act made it use Sindoor Not only something that married Hindu women apply to their forehead, but also make the widow Muslim women completely invisible during the attack by Pahalgam and later making the family of Colonel Qureshis part of the civilians present to rent Modi with flowers, degrading the contribution it made to secure the border.>
The use of his family as an accessory to increase the roadshow reminds us how Modi has deployed the women's empowerment label to advance his right positions on triple talaqThe WAQF law (amendment), as well as the revocation of article 370.>
Isn't blood supposed to unite us in the common fold of human being? Doesn't Sindoor divide? This also pushes to contemplate if the Modis Crusade against terrorist structures in Pakistan was also a crusade emanating from a Hindu Rashra, coming from the murder of Hindu men in front of their women?>
In this Hindu Rashtras crusade towards a Muslim enemy country, the Hindu wife of Vinay Narwal, an Indian navy officer who was killed in Pahalgam, became the first victim of the rudeness of the disciples of Hindutva. However, the widow of Narwals, Himanshi, found no mention in Modis' speeches after operation Sindoor.>
On May 31, during the Modis women's empowerment conference in Bhopal, it is assumed that 620 women Sindoori Saree will manage things on and off the stage, including water, food and parking.>
Will they be credited for the management of the conference, or will their work be sidelined, and the Sindoor In Modis, the veins will take the credit for this too?>
