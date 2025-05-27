



President Donald Trump’s approval rating increased among Hispanic voters, a new survey revealed.

According to new polls, Trump's approval rating among this demography increased by 22% in a month.

Why it matters

Despite criticisms frequently linked to hard -on -line immigration policies that target migrants from Latin American countries, Trump recently carried out significant gains in favor and approval in Hispanic Americans.

Hispanic voters were one of the key groups that proved to be important to ensure Trump's victory in the November 2024 elections. The demography generally leaning democratic, but Trump increased his share of the Hispanic vote from 16% in 2016 to 42% in 2024.

President Donald Trump speaks during the 157th national observation of Memorial Day in the National Cemetery of Arlington, Monday, May 26, 2025, in Arlington, Virginia. Donald Trump speaks during the 157th observation of the National Memorial Day in the National Cemetery of Arlington on Monday, May 26.

According to a survey will be further of 1,000 probable voters, 59.6% of Hispanics approve the performance of Trump's work while 40.4% disapprove of.

The ballot was led between May 17 and 19 and had a margin of error of 3.09%.

This is an increase of 22 percentage points compared to an earlier survey – when 1,200 probable voters were interviewed on April 30 and May 1 – which found that 38.4% of the approved Hispanics of Trump and 42% disapproved.

This survey had a margin of error of 2.83%.

A CIVIQS / Daily Kos survey, carried out between May 17 and 20 among 1,018 registered voters, has shown that Trump's approval rating increasing by 15 points among Hispanic voters 57% compared to 42 in April.

However, a CNN survey in April revealed that the proportion of Hispanic Americans who have approved Trump had dropped 13 points since February,

More general surveys have been less favorable to the president. An RMG Research / Napolitan News survey, made between May 14 and 14, among 3,000 registered voters, showed a 48% Trump approval note, while 50% disapproved. The survey had an error margin of +/- 1.8 percentage point.

What people say

Mark Shanahan, an expert in American politics who teaches at the University of Surrey in the United Kingdom, told Newsweek: “We are in a period of Yo-Yo survey, often among the same demographic data, which almost reflect the president's current policies, in particular around trade. For Hispanic voters, the two political areas that have moved the most news for them.

“On immigration, many citizens established by Hispanic heritage support Trump's fairly extreme policy of undocumented immigrants and their families, while others, perhaps with more recent links with Central and South America, are solidly against the actions of this administration,” he continued.

He added: “In the economy, it recently seemed that Trump fell a little bit from his position of confrontation on the prices, and that the markets have settled. We have seen the prices of oil tumbling down, and even the price of eggs spills. So, although these are not really concrete signs of a Rolat Sondage which he succeeds.”

Clarissa Martinez de Castro, vice-president of the Latin voting initiative in Unidosus previously, told Newsweek that “partisan models seem to hold”.

“At the start of the administration, the partisan models seem to hold, with the Latinos who voted for President Trump largely on the spot,” she said.

In April, Trump told Fox News: “The Hispanic people supported me like no other candidate, but certainly no other republican candidate.”

“I love them, they love me.”

What happens next

Trump's approval notes will probably fluctuate throughout his presidency. The extent to which he commanded public support will be tested during the mid-term elections in November 2026.

