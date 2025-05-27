Indonesia to rationalize waste investment for energy with new presidential regulations





The Indonesian government is taking action to accelerate its energy initiatives for energy by involving the BPI Danantara State investment organization and by simplifying license processes in the context of effects to attract more investors and modernize urban waste management. Addressing a meeting of the Coordination Cabinet on Monday, May 26, 2025 concerning the drafting of a new presidential regulations (Perpres), the coordinated minister of food affairs Zulkifli Hasan said that BPI Danantara will be actively involved in the acquisition of technology to convert waste to electricity. The Minister of the Environment will be responsible for selecting the appropriate technology, in collaboration with Danantara and the permits of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM), Zulkifli said on Monday, May 26, 2025. He recognized that Indonesia has lagged behind other nations in waste management and stressed that the emphasis is placed on the transformation of waste into a renewable energy source. To support this transition, the government is preparing new losses aimed at eliminating administrative formalities that have long hampered the energy waste sector. Currently, waste treatment projects must obtain approvals from several institutions, including local governments, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Energy A process that discourages investors. We are going to reduce the license chain, both at the central and local levels, Zulkifli said. A major breakthrough in the new policy is to consolidate three existing presidential regulations in a single and more effective legal framework. The new regulation can be united: Disturbing n ° 97/2017 on the national waste management policy and strategy; Disturbing n ° 35/2018 on the acceleration of the development of environmental waste facilities that respect the environment; Disturbing n ° 83/2018 on the management of marine waste. Once merged, investors planned to build waste processing factories will no longer need to navigate the approvals of regional legislative councils (DPRD), local administrations or several ministries. Instead, they will be able to work directly with the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources and the Electricity Company belonging to the PT PLN State. This simplification will help encourage investment in waste management and energy production, sectors that are essential for our durability objectives, Cité Zulkifli. By reducing bureaucratic obstacles and providing a clear path for investment, Indonesia hopes to transform its challenge for urban waste into an opportunity for renewable energy providing environmental and economic advantages.

