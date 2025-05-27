



Nigel Farage made a brutal blow on Boris Johnson in a major speech today. The leader of the British reform insisted that he was “too much” for the conservatives when he gave a press conference in London. He added that it was “completely out of words” if Mr. Johnson decided to return in the middle of continuous speculation according to which the former charismatic PM could return to the front line policy. The deputy of Clacton said: “Regarding the conservatives, I do not think that many in the media class still really understand to what extent they die as a political party. “It's over, it's done, and frankly after the level of betrayal we have seen, in particular since the 2019 victory with the majority of 80 places, they fully deserve everything that happens to them. “As I have already mentioned, they stop being a national party. They are no longer a non-record in Scotland, non-record in Wales, complete non-all in the red wall where no one will ever trust them again.

“Now, of course, he talks a lot about who could be the leader of the Conservative Party, and they change quite regularly. “Now there is someone who is likely. He was on Ozempic, he sank marathons, I noticed a very beautiful new Savile line costume the other day, maybe he had even made his teeth, I don't know. “But it is completely out of words that Robert Jenrick becomes the leader of the Conservative Party or that Kemi Badenoch remains the party leader.

“It is completely out of words if Boris Johnson, although he has obtained domestic tasks that are quite heavy from his appearance, if he decides to come back. “They will no longer trust. They have no chance of winning the next general elections, nothing. And I don't really want to spend much more time talking about it. “They sank in the fourth row of opinion polls with Yougov. It's over, it's done. They got 200 good years. It's now over.” Johnson, who led the Tories to a landslide victory in the 2019 general elections, has been at the center of return speculation since he was forced to go out in 2022. This occurs while the ex-Prime has welcomed his fourth baby with his wife Carrie earlier this month.

