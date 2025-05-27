What is the next step for ex-PM Imran Khan? DW 05/27/2025





Imran Khan, a former star athlete and a popular conservative politician, is still at the origin of bars in Pakistan because of what many of his supporters believe to be politically motivated accusations. He was sentenced to a 14-year prison sentence in January, which led him to stop reconciling the talks that he and his Pakistani party Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) led to the government at the time.

Khan was removed from office during a parliamentary confidence vote in April 2022, then arrested in August 2023.

The authorities pursue many cases against him, in particular allegations of corruption, abuses of power and encouraged violence against the State.

The PTI claims that all cases against Khan are politically motivated. Khan himself accused military leaders and a “foreign conspiracy” of bringing him out of his functions.

Imran Khan supporters make their way in Islamabad

He embarked on an unprecedented campaign since his evidence, openly criticizing the powerful generals of Pakistan although they deny interfere in politics.

Khan overshadowed by rivals?

The 72 -year -old politician still hopes to leave the prison and possibly go back to power. Although he is locked up, Khan has millions of supporters across Pakistan and can always count on his personal charisma to encourage them to action.

But recent clashes with India on cashmere seem to have switched the balance.

According to the perception of the public, the Pakistani army set up a competent response to the missile and drone attacks of India and a survey by Gallup Pakistan found that 93% of respondents had a more favorable vision of the army after the conflict.

The brief confrontation also prompted the government of Shehbaz Sharif to promote General Asim Munnir, the Pakistani army chief and the alleged rival of Khan. Munir was named Marshal of Champ “in recognition of the strategic brilliance and the courageous leadership which ensured national security and decisively defeated the enemy”.

PTI maintains hope for Khan

The soldiers benefiting from a popularity, the hopes of Khan to regain his freedom seem to become more and more distant.

“Khan's short -term future is dark. Military leadership is not encouraged or forced to offer him an agreement that opens the way to go back to power,” a veteran analyst said Najam Sethi, told DW.

In turn, the votes of Khan's PTI party say he can still be released from prison either by being acquitted before the courts or via potential negotiations and discussion of the military chiefs.

“The future of Imran Khan, beyond all iota of doubt, is brilliant and linked to the future of Pakistan and its 240 million people who still have and repeatedly have their unwavering confidence and confidence in its leaders as well as politicians to direct Pakistan of the multi-fat crisis,” the senior official told Dwram.

Khan denies interviews with the government, the military

An online article on Khan's X account last week Khan was approached for any negotiation. Khan rejected reports of talks as “entirely false”.

Cashmiris find it difficult to make their voices heard

According to the political commentator Asma Shirazi, the future of Khan depends mainly on his own behavior.

“Khan is not currently in a position of strength to negotiate his release as he was months ago, and it is very unlikely that he will leave the prison due to several other waiting against him,” said Shirazi.

Politicians intervene and negotiate the release of Khan

The Pakistani army is considered to have an oversized political influence and claimed direct control of the country several times since the end of the British colonial reign in 1947.

But Akram, who is information secretary of the Khan PTI party, stresses that the armed forces of Pakistan are non -partisan and apolitical under the Constitution.

“Binding the popularity of the military after a recent conflict with India to the release of President Imran Khan from illegal incarceration, in our opinion, there is a lack of correlation,” according to Akram.

This feeling is taken up by the Minister of State inside, Talal Chaudhry.

“Military management has clearly indicated that negotiations will take place with politicians and in the parliamentary forum,” he told DW.

PTI faces the leadership crisis

But Khan's push to return to power must take into account more than the soldiers and the current government of PM Sharif. With the former Prime Minister in prison, the cracks within the PTI have become increasingly visible, with factions within the party which pursue contradictory agendas.

Imran Khan from Pakistan fought over 200 distinct legal affairs, according to its supporters: km Chaudary / AP Photo / picture alliance

“Khan's party is torn apart by internal disputes; his supporters are afraid of repression by the establishment, therefore unable to launch and support significant street demonstrations,” said analyst Sethi.

Despite persistent rumors that the PTI is looking for stolen door negotiations with the military and the government, the PTI spokesperson, Akrem, said that there was “no negotiations in progress … For the moment” with the Sharif government, by describing it as an “underestimated, not taken up and fraudulent election”.

Published by: Darko Lamel

