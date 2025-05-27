“Iss Baar Camera Ke Samne Kiya”: PM Modi takes “proof” Jibe to the opposition; Congress is backing | India News





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a veiled excavation on Tuesday to the opposition, saying that the armed forces have recorded the Sindoor operation on the camera so that no one at home is asking for proof.While addressing a rally in Gujarat, Prime Minister Modi, hitting Congress, said that India is a “bracket of courageous” and stressed that terrorist attacks against the country can no longer be described as “proxy wars. “”“It is a land of the courageous. Until now, what we called a war by proxy, after the scenes have witnessed the afternoon 6 years, we can no longer make the mistake of calling it a war by proxy. The reason is that when nine terrorist hiding places were identified and destroyed in just 22 minutes, so it was not an action.“I say that this can no longer be called a proxy war because the terrorists whose funerals took place after May 6 have received state honors in Pakistan. It proves that terrorist activities are not a war by proxy but a well-planned war strategy. I also want to progress so that we can contribute to the well-being of the world,” he added.The remarks of the PM Modi alluded to the previous cases, such as the surgical strikes in 2016 and the Balakot air strikes in 2019, where the opposition questioned the effectiveness of these military operations.Meanwhile, the Congress attacked the Prime Minister and asked why terrorists like Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar managed to escape the precision strikes of the armed forces.During a press conference, the head of the congress, Pawan Khera, said: “To date, we have not received an answer to that-what happened to the terrorists of Poonch, Ganderbal, Gulmarg and Pahalgam? What terms did the cease-fire take place? How did Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar escape?”.“If these questions are asked in the Modi government, its leaders provide filmed dialogues. This government has outsourced the whole policy, political discourse, trolls foreign policy, “he added.This occurs after the Congress Head, Rahul Gandhi, accused Pakistan's favorite center before operation Sindoor.“The silence of Eam Jaishankars is not only saying to his overwhelming. So much I don't ask again: how many Indian planes have we lost because Pakistan knew?” Gandhi posted on X.“It was not a spear. It was a crime. And the nation deserves the truth, “he added.On May 17, Rahul shared an un dated video of the Minister of External Affairs Jaishankar, in which the minister was heard that India had warned Pakistan before launching strikes on terrorist infrastructure.“Informing Pakistan at the start of our attack was a crime. EAM publicly admitted that Goi had done it.” He also questioned: “Who authorized him? How many planes did our Air Force lost accordingly?” Gandhi wrote.The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) refuted Rahul's claim, calling it “false declaration of facts”.The MEA said that the government had warned Pakistan during the “early phase after the start of the Sindoors operation”, not before the start of the operation. He quoted Jaishankar as saying,“We had warned Pakistan at the start,” explaining that it clearly meant the early phase after the start of the operation.“This is falsely represented as being before the start. This false declaration of the facts is called,” added the ministry.The Sindoor operation was launched on May 7, targeting the terrorist bases in Pakistan in retaliation for the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22.

