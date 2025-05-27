Today's need stories

China increases the consolidation of the financial sector

China intensifies efforts to reshape its financial sector thanks to generalized consolidation, aimed at building larger and more resilient institutions that can better resist economic shocks and support long -term growth, the Financial Times said on Monday.

According to the data cited by the newspaper of Chinas National Financial Regulatory Administration, nearly one in 20 of the country's rural banks have closed in the past year, following a prolonged real estate crisis which has exhibited vulnerabilities in the financial system.

Meanwhile, S&P Global Ratings reports that mergers are underway or have already taken place in Chinese securities companies managing more than a fifth of sectoral assets.

The FT said that the consolidation thrust reflects the Beijing strategy to reduce systemic risk by closing lower lenders and combining fragmented institutions.

President Xi Jinping previously urged regulators to build a small number of high -level and brokerage banks, while the China Securities Regulatory Commission reiterated the need for more competitive investment banks.

A greater concentration of large banks and brokerage houses would help shape the financial policies of Chinas in the long period of economic transitions that are … and can help [de-risk] The system in the process, said George Magnus, associated with the Oxford University China Center, in FT comments.

The CEO of Banco BPI defends the role of features in the Portugal banking sector

Banco BPI, the Portuguese branch of Caixabank SPAINS, has rejected concerns about Spanish influence in the banking sector of Portugals, saying that foreign investments have been essential to the country's financial stability.

Speaking at a conference in Lisbon on Sunday, Joo Pedro Oliveira e Costa said in the comments reported by Bloomberg: we must focus more on what unites us than what separates us, adding that banking consolidation should be considered a European objective.

Costa reminded the public that when British and German banks left Portugal during the financial crisis, Spanish buyers intervened.

There is not enough private capital in Portugal to have a fundamental role in the Portuguese banking sector, he said.

His comments follow the remarks of the Minister of Finance of Portugals, Joaquim Miranda Sarmento, who recently declared that Spanish lenders should not develop more in the country.

Caixabank is one of the many Spanish banks that entered the Portuguese market after the financial crisis, and is among the potential bidders exploring an acquisition of Novo Banco, fifth lender of the Portugals.

Spanish banks now hold more than 26% of $ 500 billion portugals in banking assets, according to the banker database.

EU regulators provide stress tests

EU regulators are preparing to carry out their first stress tests on a system level, including non -banking financial institutions, in the midst of increasing concerns concerning the rapid growth of sectors and limited surveillance.

The Financial Times reported on Tuesday that discussions are underway among EUS key financial daycare dogs to design a stress scenario that would assess how market shocks could propagate in the block financial system.

The financial year, which should start next year, would include hedge funds, capital investment companies, insurers and pension funds. This decision follows a similar initiative from the Bank of England last year.

Non -banking financial institutions represented approximately a quarter of the total of 19TN loans in the euro zone at the end of 2023. Meanwhile, loans by banks in the euro zone to non -banking companies have tripled since 1999 reaching 6TN by the end of 2023.

We have seen certain episodes of crisis … where the risk of liquidity risk came from the NBFI, a non -banking financial intermediation space, said Claudia Buch, president of the ECBS supervisory board, in the European Parliament during a recent hearing. It is therefore important that this is also well understood and well regulated.

Citigroup launches AI tools for Hong Kong staff

Citigroup has launched a series of artificial intelligence tools, of Citi AI brand, for Hong Kong employees, as part of its wider efforts to improve operational efficiency.

The tools are designed to help in internal tasks such as recovery of information on policies, the summary of documents and the drafting of electronic communications, the bank said in a statement.

Citi AI is already used by around 150,000 employees on 11 markets, including the United States, India and Singapore, and the bank intends to extend the availability to additional regions later this year.

These initiatives comply with the commitment of the monetary authorities of Hong Kong to promote the adoption responsible for AI in the banking sector, said Aveline San, CEO of CISIS for Hong Kong and Macao.

The launch comes while Citi restructures the elements of its technological operations. Last week, Reuters said that the bank planned to cut 200 roles between computer entrepreneurs in China and replace them with internal hires to improve risk management and data governance.