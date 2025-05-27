Rismon Sianipar obtained 97 questions about the alleged fake Jokowi diploma





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – The Numerical Medico-Legal Expert Rhythmon Hasiholan Sianipar received 97 questions from the regional police investigators from Metro Jaya linked to the alleged diploma from former president Joko Widodo. He became one of the 20 other witnesses examined concerning the Jokowi report.

Rismon Sianipar came to the metropolitan police in Jakarta in the morning at 10:20 am WIB and left the management of the general criminal investigation in the afternoon. “97 questions in total. There are so many,” he told the media crew in front of the Ditreskrimum building on Monday afternoon, May 26, 2025.

According to him, the investigator asked for a number of things related to the scientific method he used to study the Jokowi S1 diploma sheet. The leaf, he said, was something he had directly from Gadjah Mada University (UGM) and the framework of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) Dian Sandi. “But there are a number of questions that I am not happy to answer, because it is linked to technical questions,” said Rismon Sianipar.

The academics who had also been an expert witness in the Jessica WongSo affair also said they were asked about its social media accounts. Rismon was asked about his X account, @Sianiparrismon, as well as his discussion account with other witnesses examined in this case, namely Roy Suryo. The investigator also asked questions about a number of videos downloaded by Rismon on the Balige Academy channel on YouTube, where he analyzed the validity of the Jokowi diploma.

As for his analysis, Rismon thinks that the Jokowi forest diploma in 1985 is false. “100 billion percent false,” he said as a video of the video entitled “Fake Diploma Joko Widodo based on font analysis and the operating system”, Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

Rismon believes that the false diploma of Jokowi is based on two aspects, namely the police and standard numbers. Depending on the argument, use Times New Roman On the Jokowi diploma seems strange, because cast iron It was not called in the 1980s in the 1990s. Meanwhile, Jokowi was known to graduate from the Faculty of Forestry UGM in 1985.

In addition, he also mentioned that the serial number of the Jokowi diploma did not use clusters, but only figures. Rismon also defended his rights to examine the validity of the Jokowi diploma in accordance with the scientific field he learned. “A reviewer or a researcher must be able to respond to the problems that exist in our society,” he said.

Although this time was only invited as a witness to bring clarification, Rismon made sure that it would be present if it was called later as indicated. “Yes, that's for sure, we have to assess the legal process,” he said.

According to witnesses who were called, in fact, the slander report and the defamation submitted by Jokowi on April 30, 2025 to the metropolitan police in Jakarta have not yet included the name reported. There are only initials suspected of being the authors, whom Jokowi said in the chronology of the incident.

At least 30 witnesses were invited to clarify by the metropolitan police of Jakarta concerning the report of Jokowi. On Wednesday, May 14, 2025, police planned an examination of four witnesses. They introduce us, RF, MBS and Ktr. As for those who respond to calls from the metropolitan police in Jakarta are Rizal Fadillah, Mikhael Benyamin Sinaga and Kurnia Tri Royani. Meanwhile, the former president of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Abraham Samad was absent.

Then on Thursday May 15, 2025, the investigators called the hospitals, TT and ES. The initials are known as Roy Suryo, Tifauzia Tyassuma and Egi Sudjana. Roy and Tifauzia or Dr. Tifa were present to answer the call of the metropolitan police of Jakarta.

Mr. Syaifullah Contribute to the drafting of this article

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tempo.co/hukum/rismon-sianipar-dapat-97-pertanyaan-soal-dugaan-ijazah-palsu-jokowi-1563570 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos