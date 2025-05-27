



Lahore: The former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, said on Tuesday that he preferred to spend his whole life in prison rather than losing before tyranny and oppression, in an apparent reference to the military establishment. Khan, who has been in prison for about two years for several cases, also announced the launch of a protest movement.

“I would prefer to spend all my life to grind in a prison cell than to bow to Fironiat and Yazidiat (tyranny and oppression). The rule of law is the central purpose of my movement which will end the law of the jungle in Pakistan,” said Khan in an article on X. “When all the doors are closed, while its members are subject to injustice and the judiciary will not be independent, Then the protective of injustice and the judiciary will not be independent, then the pay is the fact that the Path Soucine and the Judicary will not be independent, then the protant stake, is not used for injustice and that the judiciary is more independent, then Paysfre he said.

Khan ordered party members, supporters and workers to prepare for a vigorous national movement.

“This time, I will not call Islamabad-I will call that all of Pakistan gets up,” he said.

Khan also warned his leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-i-insaf (PTI), saying that he was aware of those who play on both sides.

“I am fully aware of those who play on both sides-the establishment and the PTI. Those who do not respect the guidelines of the party will not have room in this movement. Each time I will have the opportunity, I will hold internal elections,” he said.

Pulling the riots of May 9, 2023 after his arrest, Khan said: “The events of May 9 (2023) are a question of only half an hour to be resolved if the video surveillance images are presented. The real culprits are those who stole the CCCT of images. If they (the military establishment) really believe that Pakistan Tehreek-I-Ininsaf was should be released. ” With regard to the Court's ordinance to pass its polygraphic test in 12 terrorism cases linked to May 9, Khan said that it was (Prime Minister) Shehbaz Sharif which should undergo a polygraphic test and be requested if it had come to power by the stolen mandate – form 45 or form 47. “He said that he was derived from basic installations in Adiala Jarine Rawalpindi.

“I am a former Prime Minister of Pakistan, right to a special status in prison, but even the basic facilities provided to common prisoners have been refused to me. I have been confined for 22 months in a cell not better than a grinding mill. Meanwhile, thieves – Sharifs and Zardaris – in this country are kept in VIP cells that resist luxury follow -up,” he said.

Khan said he was not allowed to speak to his children and that his sisters were denied visit rights.

“For an unknown reason, I have not been authorized for new books in the past two and a half months, only the books I have read are authorized. I am the leader of a political party, but even the members of my party have rebuilt me ​​despite the judicial orders which allowed them to meet me,” he castigated. Khan also said that his wife Bushra Bibi had just been sentenced to causing her pain. “What could be a more vier

