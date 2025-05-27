Greece, Turkey has come very problems with cupboard resolution

Imposing but affable, the former Turkish Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ahmet Davutoglu arrives in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq, as honorary guest of the Delphi forum. His speech is measured, suitable for the description of him as the calm force of Turkish diplomacy.

From 2002 to 2016, he helped shape the foreign policy of turkeys and became widely recognized as the architect of neo-optomanism a term which he now disavowed. Formerly the right man of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, he is now one of his most ferocious criticisms and the founder of the future party. Although a supporter of the Greek-Turkish rapprochement, Davutoglu always defends the doctrine of the blue homeland in response to what he calls the geopolitical encirclement of the turkeys, warning that the unilateral Greek movements in Aegean or in the eastern Mediterranean are Russian roulette.

The PKK announced the end of its armed struggle after 40 years. Although many details are not clear, such as where and when the weapons are given, the pro-kurdish party urged Erdogan to take confidence construction measures. Do you think he will do it?

For four decades, the PKK created major problems not only in Türkiye but also in Iraq and Syria. To resolve this problem would be in the interest of everyone. As Minister of Foreign Affairs and then Prime Minister, I supported the peace process from 2013 to 2015. Sometimes, despite your best efforts, you do not reach a solution because extremist groups legitimize their own existence by the presence of the other. In 2013, [chairman of the far-right, ultranationalist Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Devlet] Bahceli and nationalist circles in Türkiye opposed the process. But now, Bahceli himself has initiated him. He even called me Serok Ahmet because of my close ties with the Kurds. At the regional level, 2013 was a different world. Syria Crisis, Isis Rise, assads use of chemical weapons, and Egypts reshaped the environment. The PKK has moved its position, seeking to control certain parts of Syria and establish a new base. Now, the Turkish influence in Syria is at its peak, and a new administration with close links with Turkey is in place. The key step is disarmament. Without that, we cannot move forward. My recommendation is not to delay the next steps, to start in a week or two. A real disarmament process is necessary, not just symbolic declarations. The PKK must fully abandon the armed struggle and its leadership must cease militant actions for their own good.

Turkey is at the center of global geopolitics, organizing discussions on the nuclear program of Ukraine and Irans. Erdogan accumulating political capital, what is the probability that he is looking for another presidential term?

The position of turkeys on Ukraine is correct. Active neutrality is the best path for Turkey to play a central role. In 2008, during the invasion of Russia in Georgia, we mediated the ceasefire. I personally wrote the proposal of the Caucasus peace pact. Today, Turkey does its part, but the final decision rests with Putin and Zelenskyy. In Iran, in 2010, as Minister of Foreign Affairs, I mediated negotiations between the P5 + 1 and Tehran. In May of the same year, we announced a nuclear agreement based on a letter from President Obama, following 5 pm of non -stop talks. That said, it is the external image of turkeys. If the president reaches something internationally, he can take advantage of it. But constitutionally, it is his last mandate. A constitutional amendment would be required for another race. No one can predict what will happen in the years to come. However, we cannot neglect the economy that collapses, poverty increasing, rampant corruption and limited freedom of thought. Victories in foreign policy are important, but people vote according to their daily life, mainly of the economy.

After the fall of Assads, Turkey maintained troops in the north and northwest of Syria, just like Israel in the southwest. With the two parties anchor their positions and their hard words exchanged between Erdogan and Netanyahu, is there room for rapprochement?

The problem is not between Turkey and Israel. The problem is between Israel and humanity. Let me be very clear that Israel commits a genocide and seeks to destroy Gaza. It leads an ethnic cleaning. These acts are crimes that should be brought before the International Criminal Court. Israel is also trying to destabilize Lebanon and Syria. After the Lebanon War 1982-1983 and the occupation of Beirut, where atrocities like those of Sabra and Shatila occurred, Israel thinks that he has the right to intervene militarily in southern Lebanon. He is now trying to reproduce this tactic in Syria, which constitutes a blatant violation of international law. If these military actions extend in northern Syria, this would constitute a direct threat to Turkey. The strategy of the Israel is to sow discord between the Turks and the Kurds, the Turks and the Arabs, the Kurds and the Arabs, the Iranians and others. But despite his technological superiority, he has failed for almost two years to overcome a people without a conventional army. In 1967, Israel beat four Arab states in six days. Today, with all this military power, he cannot even control Gaza.

Trump and Erdogan have developed a relationship of mutual respect. The reports suggest that the United States can raise the remaining restrictions that hamper defense cooperation, the State Department recently approving the sale of advanced missile systems. How do you interpret the position of turkeys under these conditions?

Turkey and the United States are two nations with significant strategic interests. These are not personal relationships. We need a sound and rational approach. When I was the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Hillary Clinton held the same position, we spoke on the basis that Turkey is a powerful nation in the heart of Afro-Eurasie, with access to the Balkans, the Caucasus, Central Asia and the Middle East, while the United States is a world power. None of the two countries can afford to ignore the other. Consequently, a more strategic approach is necessary on the basis of long -term institutions and strategy, not only personal relationships between the presidents.

How much Greece and Turkey are close to developing a roadmap that could potentially return their basic dispute concerning EEZ and continental shelves to the International Court of Justice of Hague?

We must introduce the concept of empathy in Greek-Turkish relationships. In Athens in 2010, we held joint meetings of the firm and signed 25 agreements in a single day. It was more significant than 90 years of diplomatic links. However, if Greece claims that the EZE belongs only to it and seeks to control the entire maritime and economic zone, it is unacceptable. No Turkish government would never accept that. Turkey has the longest coast of the eastern Mediterranean and cannot be confined. Likewise, Turkey must consider the Aegean not as a space for competition and hegemony but as a sea of ​​cooperation. There is an immense collaboration potential. If there are natural resources in the region, they must be explored and shared jointly.

In 2011, you were the Minister of Foreign Turns. At that time, are we approaching a solution on the areas of Cyprus and Maritime or at least a framework? What were the main pillars?

We arrived very closely. There have been exploratory talks between Turkey and Greece, based on mutual interests. Unfortunately, after my resignation, the talks stopped. There was significant progress on solving continental and maritime zone problems. It was a complete package. You can settle the differences in The Hague, but legal arguments exist on both sides. The result is uncertain and the decision could act as a guillotine. I was part of the Turkish negotiation team in Burgstock in 2004. A huge opportunity was lost. At the time, Prime Minister Erdogan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Gul and all took a major risk. Unfortunately, the Greek side said no. When time passes without resolution, the old solutions lose ground. It has been 21 years since the Annan plan, and the two communities are more divided than ever. Shared memories fade. Property problems remain unresolved. This is a major missed opportunity. The best current option is a two -state solution under the EU supervision.

Do you consider the blue homeland as a continuation of your strategic vision, as in your book in strategic depth, and is it aligning itself with the concept of neo-optomanism?

In my book, I proposed a new regional order around Turkey the Balkans, the Middle East and the Caucasus and not a strategy of Turkish hegemony. I reject the term neo-optomanism. It is used by specific circles to encourage Arabs against us. As for the blue homeland, it is a reaction to the map of Seville, which restricts Turkey at the Gulf of Antalya. Turkey is right to say no. At the end of the day, this blue homeland belongs to all of us. No one can trap Turkey in the Mediterranean. We can collaborate and raise ourselves in the form of two ascending stars or fail by fighting, manipulated by external powers.

How do you see Greece cooperation with Egypt, Israel and Cyprus? Do these alliances target Turkey?

If Turkey is isolated, it will be a dangerous game like Russian roulette. The effort to isolate Turkey by tripartite alliances with Greece, Israel and Egypt is wrong and immature. Propaganda is easy; Building a spirit of cooperation is difficult. If a problem seems insoluble, put it aside and continue to cooperate. Over time, this problem will shrink. This is my advice to my Greek friends: talk to Turkey with good will. Not assembling yourself. We could form a common association of the East Mediterranean, Greece, Egypt, Turkey, Syria, Lebanon. Everyone would take advantage of it.