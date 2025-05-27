



Facebook tweet e-mail link

President Donald Trump once again trained his anger at Harvard University, accusing the school's purchasing school in his legal battle on Monday with the White House and threatening to reduce $ 3 billion in federal subsidy funding concerning his management of anti-Israeli demonstrations.

I plan to take three billion dollars in subsidies far from a very anti -Semitic Harvard and to give it to business schools in our land, Trump wrote on social networks. What an excellent investment would be for the United States, and so seriously necessary !!!

Harvard president Alan Garber said the redirection of financing would benefit neither university nor to the public.

The money that goes to research universities in the form of subsidies and contracts, which is almost all the federal support we obtain, is used to pay the work we do at the request of the government, Garber said in an interview broadcast on Tuesday.

Thus, to reallocate another use, including business schools, it means that work will not be done, he said. So, the right question is: is this the most effective use of federal funding?

The latest threats come as Harvard begins his week from early spring to the shade of a one -month quarrel between the Ivy League school and the Trump administration on anti -Semitism, federal funding and the first amendment.

Last week, the Trump administration reduced Harvard's ability to register international students, a decision quickly stopped by a federal judge a few hours after the oldest and richest university continued.

From now on, the future ability of universities to register international students who represent around 27% of the student body will depend on the way in which the case takes place in court, the dispute adding to the stack of legal battles for the administration. A hearing in the case is expected to take place on Tuesday.

Harvard also continued the Trump administration last month for his freezing of $ 2.2 billion in federal funding after the university does not accept the political changes required by the White House. The White House then reduced $ 450 million to additional subsidies, and the president threatened to revoke Harvards tax exemption.

The initial prosecution, as well as that of international students, were assigned to the judge of the American district court Allison Dale Burroughs, who in 2019 confirmed the process of admission to the ivy ligues in a positive action case, a decision that the Supreme Court of the United States later canceled.

She judged that even if the Harvard admission process was not perfect, it would not dismantle a very fine admission program which succeeds in the constitutional gathering, only because it could do better.

As a judge of the federal district, Shes also put railing on the Trump administration before in cases linked to his travel ban in 2017 targeting Muslim predominantly countries, international students during the coronavirus pandemic and the recent recent cuts of the Ministry of Energys to federal research funding.

Trump, in his article on Monday, also targeted the bipartite practice of judge purchases, where the complainants deposit cases outside their obvious jurisdiction in order to be awarded a judge who could have a more favorable examination of the dispute over a random mission. The members of the two parties used the practice to pursue their political objectives.

The best thing that Harvard has for this is that they have done shopping and found the best absolute judge (for them!) – But are not afraid, the government will finally win! Trump wrote on Monday.

CNN contacted Harvard to comment.

But Harvard, a school based in Massachusetts, is expected to bring prosecution before the Federal Boston Court. However, the district has no named Trump, and the federal court of appeal which oversees New England is perceived as a difficult place for the hardest and more sensitive affairs to the presidents.

This week, Trump also sent shock waves on the campus when he demanded the names and countries of the thousands of international students from Harvard University.

We are still waiting for Harvard's foreign students' lists so that we can determine, after a ridiculous expenditure of billions of dollars, how many radicalized madmen, all disturbances, should not be released in our country. Harvard is very slow in the presentation of these documents, and probably for a good reason! Trump said on social networks.

Harvard, like all American schools with foreign students, must keep the federal government constantly updated with basic information on its international students using a database called SEVIS, the student and the information visitors' information system. The most recent report published by Harvard shows that most of its foreign students come from China, followed by Canada, India, South Korea and the United Kingdom.

Harvard and the Trump administration are expected to meet in court on Thursday and plead their affairs in Burroughs, who will decide to extend the opportunity to block the actions of governments by issuing a preliminary injunction.

At the same time as the planned hearing, nearly 9,000 candidates should celebrate the start of the Harvards campus, just 6 miles from the federal courthouse.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2025/05/26/us/trump-harvard-judge-shopping-federal-grants The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos