Trump targeted Harvard. His facts sometimes lacked the brand. | News





Donald Trump has spent the last two days using his chair of presidential intimidation to light up at Harvard.

In the articles of his social media platform, Truth Social, and while speaking to journalists on Sunday, the president doubled the claims that the university had been co-opted by anti-American radicals.

His latest comments focused on Harvards' decision to retain certain documents requested from the Ministry of Homeland Security, then Sue when the DHS revoked its authorization to register international students.

But many Trumps complaints were misleading, not verified or false.

He said on several occasions that Harvard had retained the names and countries of origin of his international students. While speaking with Tarmac journalists in Morristown, New Jersey, he said they refuse to tell us who people are.

But the federal government already has access to this information. Schools that are certified as part of the student and visitors exchange program The status that the DHS has tried to undress from Harvard must report in -depth files to the database of the exchange of exchange of study and information on visitors, including names, places of birth and countries of origin.

Instead, the dispute between Harvard and the DHS focused on the extent of the files that it was necessary to provide on the participation of students in violence, threats and protest activities. Harvard announced on April 30 that he had provided DHS with the information required by law by the initial deadline that day.

But the DHS followed, alleging that Harvard's response was incomplete. Harvard initially postponed DHS's request for known visa holders of illegal activity, dangerous or violent activities known, threats known for other students or university staff, and a known deprivation of the rights of peers and university employees.

Then, in May, Harvard agreed to provide the DHS additional information in response. This included three incidents involving international students, who, according to them, were the only incidents within the relevant period who responded to the requests of the departments.

Internal security secretary Kristi Noems, the first letter to Harvard, did not specify the period included in the DHS request, but the last DHS letter requests information from the last five years.

Trump has also repeated the common republican claims that international students are anti-Semitic, anti-American or unruly, describing them in a social post as radicalized crazy people, troublemakers of all those who should not be released in our country.

Some international students, alongside their American peers, led or participated in pro-Palestine activism in Harvard that Trump and his administration qualified anti-Semitic and disruptor.

But the submission of Harvards to the DHS, if it was complete, suggests that the rate at which international students engage in a criminal activity or face disciplinary measures for disturbing conduct are desessively weak.

The university said that during the period requested by the DHS, they knew no criminal conviction involving international students in all Harvard schools.

One involved a student who was withdrawn for inappropriate social behavior involving physical violence, a dangerous weapon (portable speaker), drugs and alcohol, and two athlete students who were put in probation for inappropriate social behavior involving alcohol.

Trump also said in a social position in Sunday Truth that foreign countries pay nothing to the education of their students. During the word to journalists from New Jersey on Monday, saying that no foreign government contributes to Harvard.

In fact, Harvard received more than $ 151 million from foreign governments between January 2020 and October 2024. Many exchanges are in the form of contracts which include schooling payments for managers' training programs.

The Republicans themselves criticized Harvard for having received funding from foreign governments. In a letter of April 17, the representative Elise M. Stefanik 06 (RN.Y.) and the representative James Comer (R-KY.) Suggested that the foreign funding of Harvards was linked to increasing anti-Semitism.

Trump also wrote that he was planning to take three billion dollars in subsidies far from a highly anti -Semitic Harvard and give it to business schools throughout our country. Its administration has already reduced more than $ 2.7 billion in multi -year federal commitments from Harvards. It was not clear if Trump was referring to new cuts.

But this money comes mainly from agencies that provide research funding to universities, which cannot simply be redirected to business schools that do not carry out research. Nothing indicates that the nearly $ 3 billion that Harvard has lost so far has been used to support business schools.

Trump, who formerly led his own non -accredited lucrative university, was a defender of vocational training, and he proposed an American academy funded with taxes on private university allocations.

The House of Representatives recently advanced a bill which would increase the tax rate on the Endowment of Harvards to 21% compared to its current rate of 1.4%. But the administration has not established any public plan for the American Academy to date.

Trumps Posts also contained a sequence of digital errors. On twice, he said that 31% of the Harvards student body is international. According to Harvard Materials, 27.2% of the current university student organization are the highest levels of international registration in recent history.

And on Sunday, Trump wrote on Truth Social that Harvard has $ 52,000,000 and should use this money to finance their operations rather than using the money granted to university by the federal government. He missed three Harvard zeros that the endowment is close to $ 52 billion.

The second complaint is more complicated. Republicans, including Trump, have often suggested that Harvard plunged into his endowment instead of relying on federal funds. Supporters of the University Challenge also suggested that Harvard should use endowment money to withstand the withdrawal of federal research.

But the endowment is not just a heap of money. It is an investment which means that the withdrawal of money now prevents him from accumulating interests and supporting Harvard in the future. And more than 80% of the Harvards endowment is linked to restricted funds, which can only go to certain projects under conditions imposed by their donors.

Trump also accused Harvard on Truth Social of having done his shopping and found the best absolute judge (for them!).

Harvard did not engage in any unusual or illegal maneuver around the filing of his complaints. But he filed his first trial on Trump administrations of $ 2.2 billion in the financing frost as a case related to the American Association of University Professors. That any guarantee, the case would be heard by judge Allison D. Burroughs, a named person of Barack Obama who ruled in favor of Harvard in a positive action case of 2019.

The second costume, above the DHS prescription, will also be heard by Burroughs.

Harvard is also favored, at least at the level of the court of first instance, by his geography. Most of the bench of the Massachusetts American district court is made up of appointed Democratic presidents. If the two cases appear at the Supreme Court, it will be heard by a mainly conservative judges' bench.

The latest invectives against Harvard represent an escalation of the punitive interest he has taken at university since his entry into office. He has repeatedly suggested that he would ask the internal service to revoke the Harvard tax exemption status, and he told his sons to dismiss a lawyer for his family business for having represented Harvard before the court.

