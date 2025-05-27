Check the facts: Netflix has not published a documentary on Imran Khan – Culture





Several social media users on different platforms shared a trailer on Monday, saying that Netflix published a documentary entitled Imran Khan: The Game Change. However, no trailer or documentary of this type was published by the streaming giant.

How it started

On May 26, a user on X (formerly Twitter), and probably a supporter of Imrans Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaaf (PTI) based on his profile photo and previous articles, shared a trailer attributed to Netflix and announced that he published a documentary on Khan, called Imran Khan: the change of game.

The legend of publication Read: Netflix published a documentary on Imran entitled Imran Khan the game Changing. Continue to retweet.

The position received 149,300 views and was shared 8,900 times.

The same video was shared by several other PTI supporters on X with the same legend. The articles collectively collected more than 80,000 views. The trailer, with the same legend, could also be found on Facebook.

The fact of verification of facts

A verification of the facts was launched to determine the veracity of the complaint because of its virality, an important public interest for Imran, especially since it remains far from the eyes of the public, and the allocation of an international streaming giant producing a documentary on it without any announcement or media report.

The search for the documentary on Netflix gave no results, despite the users saying that it had been published. It was also not found on its YouTube channel, which is updated with the latest trailer outings, date announcements and interviews.

Research in the national and international media has produced no results of articles on the documentary, or anything that is in preparation.

However, on April 6, 2024, during a livestream on X with the PTIS social media chief, Jibran Ilyas, former Minister of Pakistani abroad Zulfiqar Bukhari, he was going to speak with Ilyas and others to provide images to Netflix, expressing the hope that a good series would be made on the current situation in the country.

Since then, no other update or development has been reported. The PTI has not shared such a trailer on its official social media platforms.

In addition, the text at the start of the trailer contains an error of spelling, such as the line the line, a mini-series on the fight of a Lagen, which is unlikely to appear in an official trailer of Netflix.

The other text which appears later on the screen is not linear and flashes on different points of the frame.

The trailer, which includes clips of PTI demonstrations, Imran addressed to the crowd, Ali Muhammad Khans The night speech where Khan was ousted via a vote without confidence, and Imrans other appearances during his ministry, ends suddenly with a detail, Imran Khan: The Game changer, and does not understand a detail usually found at the end of Netflix.

Verdict: Faux

The Netflix trailer for a documentary on Imran Khans' political journey is false. No documentary of this type or its trailer could be found on the streaming platform or its YouTube channel.

This verification of the facts was initially published by Iverify Pakistan a project of CEJ and UNDP.

