The investigation into criminal investigation concerning the Jokowi diploma is sufficient but the journalist has the right to complain





Jakarta, kompas.com – Watch of the Indonesia police (IPW) Evaluate the results of the Directorate of General Crimes (Dittipidum) Bareskrim Polri It is enough to make the brilliant status of the authenticity of the diploma belonging to the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi), although the journalist is always entitled to complaints. If there are parties who believe that the investigation process is still lacking to explain, they can make complaints to a number of Polri supervisors. For example, in the field of supervision of the national police investigations (WassSidik). “The explanation of the criminal investigation unit for IPW is sufficient. The question is now, from the journalist, has the right to submit a complaint for the termination of the investigation,” said the president of the IPW Sugeng Teguh Santoso when he was contacted on Tuesday (05/27/2025). Read also: Roy Suryo is still a problem with the Jokowi diploma, now wanting to go to the police supervisor The Sugeng level, all parties looking for justice have the right to file complaints in Wassidik. “Complaints with Wassidik are the right of those who interest justice in the process of applying the law in the national police,” he said. Read also: Jokowi diploma problem, Roy Suryo Critics CONCLUSION identical to the police According to Sugeng, the examination carried out by the police of the criminal investigation was sufficient to prove that Jokowi diploma is original. “If the document (diploma) is, it could be identical. The identical document, the document officially proves that Jokowi obtains the letter is valid of the UGM,” added Sugeng. However, the diploma received from the Gajah Mada University (UGM) does not necessarily prove that Jokowi really studied at the Faculty of Forestry. “What has not been answered is whether Jokowi is a continuous conference so that he gets 144 credits that meet the requirements to obtain a S1 diploma. This is also what must be examined by Bareskrim,” he continued. Reported, the team of Ulama defenders and activists (T ') Submit a letter to the supervision of the investigation (WASSSIDIK) to ask the investigator to make a special case title for the complaints of the public concerning the 7th presidential diploma Joko Widodo (Jokowi). “We came here to Karo Wasidik as the boss of an investigator to make a special case,” said TPUA vice-president Rizal Fadilah during the meeting in the criminal investigation hall, Jakarta, Monday (05/26/2025). Read also: Not receiving a investigation into the Jokowi diploma, TPUA requests a special case in Wassidik Rizal said there were irregularities in the investigation process that made them apply to this special case. Meanwhile, the Directorate of the General Criminal Law (Dittipidim) of the criminal investigation in criminal investigation of the police has investigated the case because it was planned not to find a criminal offense.

Listen News writing And Choice news We are directly on your mobile phone. Choose access to your pillar channel at Komompas.com WhatsApp Channel News: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029vafpbedbpzjzrk13h3d. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp application.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2025/05/27/19540881/ipw-penyelidikan-bareskrim-soal-ijazah-jokowi-cukup-tapi-pelapor-berhak The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos