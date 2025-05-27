Liam G Hannaidh was accused of a terrorist offense by the metropolitan police last week. A member of the Irish group Knecap, puts him alleys that G Hannaidh, who occurs under the name of Mo Chara, agitated a hezbollah flag in a way or in the circumstances of reasonable suspicion that he is an supporter of an organization prohibited on stage last November. Deptering the offense, the kneecap accused the British political police state and undertook to defend itself vehemently.

This development only marked the last climbing in the campaign determined by the establishments against Irish rappers, who sit downright in their reticle for years. In 2019, the posters for farewell rotates on the union tour scandalized the conservative government of Boris Johnsons. Four years later, as Secretary of State for Affairs and Trade, Kemi Badenoch withdrew an important trio arts subsidy, only for the new Labor government later to the case in court and attributed to the patella 14,250 the same amount that they were initially granted.

The denunciation of the group’s establishment, however, has intensified considerably in recent weeks after their appearance at the Coachella Music Festival in California. At the head of a sea of ​​fans in songs of free and free Palestine, the ballot displayed of the graphics by reading Israel commits a genocide against the Palestinian people and it is activated by the American government which stops and finances Israel despite their war crimes. Five weeks later, before a summer of major performance (including Glastonbury), the news broke out of Mo Charas.

In its seminal history of the Haitian revolution, Black JacobinsClr James wrote that when history is written as it must be written, it is the moderation and long patience of the masses to which men will wonder, not their ferocity. Whether it is his knowledge of popularization of the crimes of the British empires in Ireland or the Israels Settler-Colonization of Palestine, the members of the patella tell history as it must be said wherever they go there and at all times that they obtain. At the heart of the Empire on one of the largest scenes in the world, that's exactly what they have done and that's exactly why Mo Chara can now face the prison.

In recent weeks, the government of Keir Starmers has started, in rhetoric only, by backing up its outright support for Israeli crimes. The expanses of the British press have followed suit. While forced famine affirms dozens of Palestinian lives every day, the position of the establishment collapses in the midst of popular pressure suffered. Even the BBC is now making the headlines like the Israeli strike kills dozens of shelters at the Gaza school. However, while the concerted effort to launch Mo Chara and his group comrades as the terrorists reveal, these crocodile tears barely disguise contempt for the British states for those who dare to highlight their complicity.

His words can be warmer and declarations can be stronger, but the British government always prefers to continue opponents of ethnic cleaning than its authors. Since the ball joints defeated the government of the High Court of Belfasts last November, Great Britain exported thousands of ammunition to Israel and stole countless RAF recognition flights over the Gaza Strip.

Today, even if politicians and the press are looking to distance themselves from war crimes for which they have spent years manufacturing consent, the establishment reserves almost unique resentment for an Irish rap trio in the west of Belfast. This is because, although the consumer media can be content to allow our politicians to wash their hands in their role in the armament of the Israels genocide, groups like the ball joint will not. For the British ruling class, which has managed to manage the most dissident voices of the cultural cultural current for decades, it is a particularly concerning development.

In 2014, Ed Sheeran devoted an interpretation of his successful single The team A to David Cameron during a private performance during which the Minister of the time was present. They for David, said Sheeran, who was at that time the most broadcast artist in the world. Popular culture has always been an important field of political and ideological struggle, but this incident was emblematic of the measure in which neoliberalism had changed this.

During the last quarter of a century, during the last quarter of a century, the dominant cultural sphere was the site of political affirmation. In the midst of the triumph of Thatcher and his ideological heirs, dissident voices have decreased as the institutions of the social democratic colony which once allowed counter-cultural explosions, affordable housing at free musical schooling costs. As Ed Sheeran involuntarily confirmed it, a popular monochrome culture divorced the lived reality of those who consumed it was the consequence, to the delight of the elite who could afford intimate access to the British Prime Minister and the most streammmed musician in the world at the same event. This pop-cultural blockage and the reproduction resulting from the ruling ideology was, for Mark Fisher, a central principle of capitalist realism.

Indeed, the artists of previous generations reacted very differently to the praise of David Camerons.

Informed that Jams Eton rifles Has the old favorite song by Etonians asked Paul Weller, which part of it did not get? He was not intended for a fucking song to drink joyful for the body of the cadets.

The ball joint, however, is different. They offer a horizon for cultural production which extends beyond the parish, confronts the powerful and defies their audience. In their songs, interviews and performances, the group highlights anti-imperialist policy, and they do so successfully. Not only did the first Knececaps film recovered a BAFTA earlier this year, but the flows of their catalog has skyrocketed while the trio continues to make the headlines around the world.

This is the insoluble problem that confronts those who would see the prohibited group at each stage of the country: the ball joint is seated at the forefront of a wider and increasingly vocal cultural environment.

The horrors of the genocide of Israels and the strength of the world popular movement to end it, woke up a multitude of traditional artists to report their solidarity with the inhabitants of Gaza. The Nakba has never ended, lied to colonize it, struck Macklemore to its 32 million Spotify listeners in its May 2024 single Hall hall. Collecting the best album Gong in the last years Rolling Stone Uk Awards, Fontaines DC has not chopped their words. Free Palestine. Netanyahu fuck. Fuck Zionism, the guitarist declared Carlos Oconnell of the podium. In April, even Green Days Billie Joe Armstrong appeared on stage wrapped in the Palestinian flag.

The goal is not to overestimate the importance of the type of symbolic intervention listed above, of which there are a myriad of examples but rather to highlight a more general cultural change which, try as they could, the British state and its allies cannot repress. After 500 days of genocide and more than 186,000 deaths, locking up its main defenders of the cultural sphere will not reprimand the support of the Palestinian cause.

Indeed, attempts to do so must be considered in the broader context of the repression of the generalized state of the anti-war movement. In January, metropolitan police violently arrested at least 70 anti-war activists during the first national demonstration for Palestine in 2025. Among the people accused of public order offenses, there was Ben Jamal, director of the Solidarity campaign of Palestine, and Chris Nineham, the chief demonstrations. Jeremy Corbyn MP and John McDonnell MP were both interviewed under the prudence of the police in the following days.

Acting with the explicit support of the Ministry of the Interior, this authoritarian police response marked another advance in the long -term campaign of British governments to reduce the right of protest. In this case and that of Mo Chara, the long arm of the state was deployed to suppress popular dissent in order to protect a government historically unpopular against mass confrontation. If the periodic public intrusions of the public in the political arena are that during a music festival or during a walk can be limited, it will remain exclusively the field of the ruling class, insulating Keir Starmers Political Say from Potential Challenge.

The ball joint, of course, is not the first musicians to face censorship for their opposition to Western wars. In 1965, when the Johnson administration extinguished a large part of Southeast Asia in toxic chemicals, Barry McGUires recording Evening of destruction has been prohibited in the United States. You are old enough to kill but not for Votin ', sang McGuire in a hymn which has proven to be an instant success with young Americans opposed to the Vietnam project. Through the pond, the song was placed on a Restricted list “of the BBC, which, a decade later, banned sex pistols Anarchy in the United Kingdom And God saves the queen Waves entirely. Even ABBAS Eurovision winning Waterloo was prohibited by the broadcaster during the First Gulf War when he sought to exhaustively control any music that could ignite the opposition to British foreign policy.

Considered in this context, the severity of the accusation against Mo Chara represents a major intensification of the repression of the State and exposes the political foundations of British anti-terrorist laws. In 1992, the chief inspector of his police majesty John Woodcock admitted that the police were never the police of all the people, but a mechanism put in place to protect the rich from what the victorians described as the dangerous classes.

Today, it is Mo Chara, his group comrades and the Palestine solidarity movement in the broad sense which form the ranks of the dangerous classes and which, therefore, deserve our unshakable solidarity.