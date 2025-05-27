



By tsering dhundup Dharamshala, May 27: The Chinese government has published its very first white book on national security, marking an important change in the framing of national security by positioning the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) as a central pillar of the security strategy of the countries. Emitted on May 12 through the Council of State, the document underlines the primacy of political security, placing the leadership of the CCPS and the ruling status at the heart of the national stability and unity of Chinas. The White Paper repeatedly stresses that the safeguarding of the PCC and the continuation of the Chinese socialist system are fundamental to the national interests of the country. One of its main assertions stipulates that leadership and ruling status of the Chinese Communist Party constitute the fundamental framework of national security. Rooted in the complete doctrine of national security of national security, the document links internal dissent with external threats, especially in Chinese occupied countries such as Tibet and East Turkestan. In three notable mentions, he supervised Tibetan and Uighur questions not as governance or civil rights, but as products from the Western anti-china forces seeking to undermine China. We must fully implement parties' strategies to govern Tibet and Xinjiang in the new era, the document indicates, committing to suppress secessionist and sabotage activities, and to effectively brake infiltration. The cover of the Chinas white paper on national security (photo / ICT) The criticisms noted a difference between the Chinese and English versions of the white paper. According to the advocacy group International campaign for Tibet, The Chinese language version emphasizes ideological loyalty and the role of CCPS in the security of the nation, while the English summary presents a more benign image centered on general themes such as public well-being and development omitting more manifest political messaging. Observers say that the elevation of the role of the CCPS in a national security document reflects increasing authoritarian trends under Xi Jinping, where dissent is assimilated to instability, and loyalty to the party is deemed synonymous with patriotism. The explicit categorization of Tibet as a security concern stimulates the alarm among the Tibetan plea groups, which consider this as a justification for continuous surveillance, militarization and repression in the region. The White Paper also comments on the border questions of China, affirming the resolution of the litigation of the limits of the land with 12 of its 14 neighbors, while appointing India and Bhutan as exceptions. He claims in particular that disputes with Nepal have been resolved, a complaint in contradiction with the reports of the Nepalese media highlighting continuous disagreements between the two nations. As the government's official publication, a white book of the Council of State generally describes strategic orientations and justifies the actions of the State. This document, by emphasizing the role of the CCPS in national security, according to criticism, points out a new tightening of political control and a secure approach to ethnic and regional governance, in particular in Tibet.

