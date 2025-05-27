PM Modi launches 53,400 INR crossing projects in Gujarat, emphasizes green hydrogen and solar – Asia -Pacific





PM Modi inaugurated several development projects worth more than 53,400 INR in Bhuj, Gujarat. He also threw the foundation stone for a new green hydrogen factory using entirely native technology.

May 27, 2025. By EI News Network

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and put the foundation stone for development projects worth 53,400 INR in Bhuj, Gujarat, covering sectors such as infrastructure, energy and tourism. The projects include initiatives of the energy sector such as the transmission of work to evacuate the renewable energies of the Khavda renewable energy park, the expansion of the transmission network and a unit of ultra-supercritical thermal power plant in TAPI. They also include developments in the port of Kandla, as well as various road, water and solar projects from the Government of Gujarat. Addressing the rally, the Prime Minister described Kutch as a brilliant example of resilience and determination, recalling the transformation of the region since the earthquake of 2001 in the trade, tourism and renewable energy center. He credited this progress towards the spirit of the people and supported development efforts. “Kutch emerges as the largest world center for green energy,” said Prime Minister Modi. A major highest point was the laying stone of a new green hydrogen plant in the region. PM Modi described the green hydrogen “fuel from the future” and stressed that the plant would use fully native technology. He noted that Kandla was identified as one of the three poles of green hydrogen designated in the country, reaffirming Kutch's strategic role in the India's own roadmap. The Prime Minister has also highlighted the construction of one of the largest solar energy projects in the world in Khavda, which will play a key role in the food of Gujarat and by further establishing Kutch on the global energy card. He reiterated the importance of these initiatives to help India emerge as a world leader in sustainable energy. Prime Minister Modi mentioned PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, under which Gujarat's household lakhs benefit from a reduction in electricity bills, highlighting the government placed by the inclusive energy access at the local level.

