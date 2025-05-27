In conversation with Imran Khan: capital markets, start -up investment and becoming global resources





Mar May 27, 2025 22:34 PM

Munaf Mojib Chowdhury

Mar May 27, 2025 22:34 PM Last update on: Mar May 27, 2025 22:38

Imran Khan. Image: collected.

“>

Imran Khan. Image: collected.

In a recent episode of Bangladesh & The World, led by Bangladesh America Alliance, I had the opportunity to speak with Imran Khan, a business manager born in Bangladesh who helped take the public of Alibaba in a record officer of 25 billion dollars in Credit Suisse, and then shaped the activities of Snap Inc. as a strategy officer.

Although its story is impressive, what stood out is its overview of how we can unlock our future potential in Bangladesh.

“I want to see Bangladesh win,” he said. “But we must first repair the fundamentals.”

Capital markets: let companies fail

Khan underlined the need for transparency and discipline in our capital markets. “If the data is not real, if the equity prices are handled, no one will trust him,” he said.

He argued that the abolition of weak companies erodes the confidence of investors. “You have to let companies fail. You cannot continue to protect sick companies,” he added.

He also suggested the creation of a second level exchange of small businesses similar to what the NASDAQ was once to allow emerging businesses to more easily access the capital.

Starting ecosystem: we need smarter laws

Khan shared how restrictive financial policies harm local startups. “The founders collect funds but cannot bring it to the country. And when they succeed, they cannot withdraw it,” he said.

According to him, this discourages foreign investors and obliges Bangladian entrepreneurs to open businesses abroad. “Head the country as a business. Focus on things that create an economic value,” he added.

Capital diaspora: unlock the barriers

He also underlined the unexploited potential of the Bangladaise diaspora. “Why do you take 100 documents to an American Bangladais to buy an apartment in Dacca?” he argued. According to Khan, if we want their investment, we must make financial systems simpler and more transparent.

Give the property of young people

To keep our brightest minds, Khan thinks that we have to go from wages to property.

“The best way to keep talents is to give them participation in the game,” he said, referring to the purchase options of shares and the actions of employees as key engines of innovation abroad.

He also talked about Khanference, a platform he launched to bring players, thinkers and manufacturers to the United States, something like that can also be built for Bangladesh.

Khan said: “This country has energy. Young people want change. Now we have to give them the tools and the platform.”

The trip of Imran Khan shows us what is possible. But to make room for more like him, we need capital markets that inspire confidence, startup laws that support growth and a system that allows our young people and our diaspora to build a better bangladesh.

