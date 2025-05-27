Three years of accusations vortex, credibility of the Jokowi diploma in the midst of public spotlights and the law

By: Nabila Alya

Usu voice, Médan. The Alleged Case of the Fake Diploma of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) Sticking out since 2022 was still a conversation UNTIL 2025. This accusation Began on Octuber 3, 2022 by Bambang Tri Molyono, A Controversial Book Writer Who Filed A Lawsuit President Joko Widodo to the Central Jakarta District Courteing the Alleged Use of Fake Diplomas in the President 2019 The credibility of educational establishments in Indonesia, in particular Gadjah Mada (UGM) University as its Alma Mater.

Bambang in his trial said that the diploma used by Jokowi to register as an unlikely presidential candidate. The accusation was accompanied by various claims that many parties were considered an effort to lower Jokowi's reputation. However, this trial did not last long. Bambang finally revoked his trial, although the reasons for the revocation were not entirely clear. He was in fact sentenced to the spread of false news and speeches of hatred. Nevertheless, the question of false diplomas remains rolling in public spaces.

This question triggers a broad debate in the community. On the one hand, supporters of Jokowi and most academics questioned the legal basis for the accusation. They considered that the accusation was a more political shade than on the basis of substantial evidence. On the other hand, the Jokowi government's skeptical group used this question to question the legitimacy of its leadership.

In 2025, the question of the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma was returned to the surface. This time, Rismon, the result of Sianipar, a former speaker at the University of Mataram, questioned the police on Jokowi's thesis coverage that he called using Times New Roman According to him, the types of letters were not commonly used in the 1980s.

Responding to the stormy situation, UGM immediately gave clarification. The UGM pointed out that Jokowi was really recorded as a former student of the Faculty of Forestry graduated in 1985. The related academic archives can be clearly traced in the university documentation system. To strengthen the declaration, the UGM rector at the time even showed a copy of the original Jokowi diploma as proof of validity.

In addition to the clarifications of the university, a certain number of testimonies of the classmates of Jokowi also strengthened the validity of the diploma. One of them came from Frono Jiwo, a colleague from Jokowi's classmate at the Faculty of Forestry UGM. He claimed to know Jokowi as an active student during conferences and said that the appearance of his diploma was identical to Jokowi's property. Frono also stressed that they had graduated in 1985.

Despite this, the official declaration of the UGM and the testimony of the former friends of Jokowi did not fully relieve the public debate. Some people still doubt the authenticity of the document and have exhorted that physical evidence is displayed openly to the community. On social networks, the stories about the alleged false diplomas continue to develop, accompanied by various speculations, memes, to an unofficial analysis which worse the situation.

In April 2025, former President Joko Widodo took firm legal measures to combat charges related to false diplomas. He pointed out that five people in the metropolitan police in Jakarta for alleged defamation and the spread of false news. Among those who were reported, there were public names such as Roy Suryo and Dr. Tifauzia Tyassuma (Dr Tifa), which is known to be active in the story of the alleged false diplomas through various social media platforms.

This legal step shows that Jokowi is based not only on the clarification of the UGM, but also seeks to maintain personal justice through legal channels. The report was submitted using articles on defamation and violations of the information law and electronic transactions (ITE law).

This action was positively welcomed by Jokowi supporters who considered it a form of legal defense. However, on the other hand, criticism came from the opposition which considered this decision as an effort to silence criticism and threaten freedom of opinion.

After having crossed a series of accusations, clarification, until the intense legal process, the National Police Criminal Investigation Agency (Bareskrim) finally published an official declaration on May 21, 2025. In a complete investigation, the criminal investigation said that the diploma of former president Joko Widodo had been declared initial. This conclusion is taken on the basis of the verification of documents, the comparison of the official archives of the UGM, as well as physical tests of diplomas which include paper documents, printing techniques, ink, stamp stamps, to the signing of academic officials at the time. In addition, the police also presented witnesses to academics and three colleagues from Jokowi College as amplifier for testimony.

Bareskrim also stressed that the “evidence” provided by suspicion had no legal force or compliance with the official archives. The documents submitted are considered invalid and baseless. This official declaration is an important point in reducing the controversy which lasted almost three years. Despite this, Criminal Investigation said that full authority to decide the validity remains in the hands of the judicial institution.

However, the official police declaration has not completely reduced the public's undulations. In May 2025, UGM actually faced a civil law prosecution of RP69 Billions filed by those who still doubted the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma. This trial dragged the Chancellor of the UGM and the Jokowi thesis supervisor as a defendant.

The fantastic value of demand makes this case a public projector, in particular because of its great impact on the reputation of higher education establishments in Indonesia. Many parties consider the trial as a political stage which is not based on a strong law. But for the complainants, this is considered the last attempt to request justice.

This case reflects the complexity of the intersection between law, politics and public opinion. In addition to the results of the verification and the legal processes that have taken place, the story formed always leaves a trace, both in the personal image of Jokowi, as well as the academic credibility of the UGM itself.

Publisher: Zahra Zainina Rusty

