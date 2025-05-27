Trump forgives the old Sheriff of Virginia found guilty of fraud and corruption | Donald Trump





Donald Trump announced on Monday that he had delivered unconditional forgiveness to an old Sheriff in Virginia which was sentenced to federal fraud and accusation of corruption.

Scott Jenkins, 53, was the sheriff of County Culpeper in northern Virginia for 12 years, after being elected in 2011 and re -elected twice.

In 2024, a jury found him guilty of having accepted more than $ 75,000 in bribes in exchange for the appointment of several virginia businessmen from the North as assistant auxiliary sheriffs within his office.

He was found guilty of a conspiracy chief, four counts of fraud of honest services and seven corruption chiefs concerning programs receiving federal funds.

In March 2025, Jenkins was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

According to the prosecutors, Jenkins accepted bribes of at least eight people, including two FBI infiltration agents, in the form of cash and campaign contributions.

Prosecutors say he has issued badges and officials of official skills in return, allowing individuals to avoid traffic tickets and transport hidden firearms without a license.

Three people Rick Rahim, Fredric Gumbinner and James Metcalf pleaded guilty to secondary roles in the case, the prosecutors saying that Jenkins had accepted them bribes.

In an article on Truth Social Monday, Trump defended Jenkins describing him as a victim of an overly zealous ministry of justice during the presidency of Joe Bidens. Trump said Jenkins does not deserve to spend a single day in prison.

Trump also criticized the judge who supervised the case, alleging that Jenkins had been prevented from presenting evidence to support and was closed during the procedure.

After his conviction, Jenkins would have used the Trump administration directly for the Clemence.

Jenkins only became the last person to be forgiven for Trump around the fourth month in his second presidency.

On the first day of the Trumps power, he forgiven or commissioned the punishments of around 1,500 people involved in the attack of January 6, 2021 against the congress, including some violent offenses.

Since then, Trump has also delivered pardons to others such as Ross Ulbricht, the founder of the illegal drug online on the silk road; And the former Democratic Governor of Illinois, Rod Blagojevich, who was found guilty of the federal corruption accusations, in particular by trying to sell a appointment to the siege of the American Senate left by the ascent of Barack Obamas to the presidency in 2009.

In March, Trump forgave three co-founders of Crypto-Monrsech Exchange Bitmex, who pleaded guilty in 2022 for violations of the Bank Secrecy Act.

