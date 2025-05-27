Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the government of Congress led by Jawaharlal Nehru did not listen to the minister of the time, Sardar Vallabhbhai PateWho had wanted the army offensive to continue until the cashmere occupied by Pakistan (Pok) was fully recovered. Prime Minister Modi stressed that this decision, if it had been made, could have helped to end terrorism that still affects India. What was really the stand of the Minister of the Interior Patel on Kashmir, and how did he differ with that of Prime Minister Nehru?

First of all, let's see what Prime Minister Modi said during his gathering on Tuesday.

“It was Sardar Patel's wish that until Pok was taken over, the army does not stop. But the words of Sardar Sahib were not followed,” said Modi. “And the bloodshed of these Mujahideen has been continuing for 75 years. What happened in Pahalgam was only a distorted form of the same thing. The Indian army defeated Pakistan each time. Pakistan understood that it could not win from India,” he said.

The PM declaration takes place in the wake of the attack on Pahalgam on April 22, in which 26 people were killed by the Pakistani and Pakistani terrorists. India launched Operation Sindoor and hit terrorist camps inside Pakistan and Pok on May 7. This led to a mini-war between India and Pakistan.

Prime Minister Modi was talking about Operation Sindoor and the cashmere problem on Tuesday when he pointed out how the cashmere situation would have been different if the patel views had prevailed.

To extend the military support for Hari Singh, the king of Jammu-et-Cachemire, in pursuit of the army offensive to recover parts of the cashmere occupied by Pakistan, to take the question from the United Nations (UN), the patel views have largely diverge from Nehru's.

What is also interesting to note is that the opinions of the patem on the cashmere themselves have undergone enormous change.

Patel views on cashmere and pok have evolved over time

According to the historian Rajmohan Gandhi, author of the patel: a Life, the opinions of the patel on the cashmere have evolved significantly, and in fact, only changed completely after September 13, 1947.

“The lukewarm of Vallabhbhai about the cashmere lasted until September 13, 1947. That morning, in a letter to Baldev Singh, he had indicated that 'if [Kashmir] Decides to join the other Dominion ”, he would accept the fact. His attitude changed later during the day when he learned that Pakistan had accepted Junagadh's membership, “wrote Gandhi in his book.

Sardar Patel, known for its reasonable character, had a clear and practical logic behind this change.

“If Jinnah could grasp a state of majority Hindu with a Muslim sovereign, why should Sardar not be interested in a Muslim majority with a Hindu sovereign? From this day, Junagadh and Cashmire, wrote the page and the queen.

“He would snatch one and defend the other. He would also defend Hyderabad, to him the king on the chessboard. If Jinnah had allowed the king and the pawn to go to India, patel, as we have seen, could have let the queen go to Pakistan, but Jinnah rejected the agreement,” he added.

Patel did not agree with Nehru, but here is how the problem of cashmere took place.

In September 1947, Nehru informed Patel that “the forces in Pakistan made preparations to enter a number of cashmere”.

On October 26, a critical meeting took place at the Nehru residence. Mehr Chand Mahajan, Prime Minister of Jammu-et-Cachemire Maharaja Hari Singh, demanded the immediate deployment of Indian troops in Srinagar.

He warned that without rapid action from India, cashmere could consider Jinnah's conditions.

An exasperated Nehru told Mahajan to “disappear”. But a patel intervened firmly and assured: “Of course, Mahajan”, he said: “You are not going to Pakistan.” It was Lord Mountbatten, who had encouraged the question of cashmere with the United Nations (UN).

Gandhi also wrote in his book How Patel had not been satisfied with many steps from India on cashmere, but he did not interfere with what had been “Nehru's baby”.

The cashmere has accessed India on October 26.

'So that the PM will crawl towards Jinnah': Patel

After the cashmere reached India on October 26, 1947, the Pakistani forces continued their advance in the region, which prompted India to send its army to repel the invaders.

While the conflict intensified, Nehru, hoping to internationalize the question and seek a peaceful resolution, decided to bring the case to the United Nations on January 1, 1948. India approached the United Nations under article 35 of the Charter of the United Nations, accusing Pakistan of having helped the invasion.

Lord Mountbatten had a key role to play here.

“Regarding cashmere, Jawaharlal accepted Mountbatten's persuasion to send the question to the United Nations,” Rajmohan Gandhi wrote in his book.

Just after a Pakistani attack on cashmere, Mountbatten even offered to visit Lahore with Nehru to speak to Jinnah.

Patel was strongly opposed this, saying: “So that the Prime Minister had crawled in Jinnah when we are on the strongest side and on the right would never be forgiven by the people of India.” Nehru jumped the trip, partly due to health problems.

Patel also opposed the reference to the UN question, rather promoting a “timely action in the field”. But, as Gandhi wrote, “Kashmir was now the baby of Jawaharlal and Vallabhbhai did not insist.”

The doubts of Sardar Patel have been realized in no time

Rajmohan Gandhi continues: “Patel doubts were fully carried out after India invited the UN help. A series of counter-charges was Pakistan's response to the complaint of India.

“The objective of global discourse has changed because” the question of continuing the assault in cashmere has been transformed into “the India-Pakistan dispute” “in the UN debates”, was external by the ZAFRULLA KHAN of Pakistan. “”

Even if strong reservations existed in the direction of India, a patel which worked as an acting Prime Minister during the absence of NEHRU finally agreed to a special status for cashmere. This included concessions that went beyond what Nehru had initially accepted. “Abdullah put pressure for the concessions, Gopalaswami and Azad supported it, and Sardar was not standing on the way,” noted Gandhi.

In the final analysis, Patel was clearly worried with several of the decisions made on cashmere.

“Patel was not satisfied with most of India's footsteps above cashmere, including the supply of a plebiscite, the reference to the UN, the ceasefire which left a fair part of the state with Pakistanai insoluble hands'.”

Jayapray Narayan, reflecting on the position of the patel after his death, said that even Patel relatives could not say how he would have managed the problem of cashmere.

“Sardar, as JP said,” may not have disclosed his mind or, perhaps, in a practical spirit, it might have thought that it was useless to apply his mind to the problem unless he was called to manage him. “Kashmir, after all,” was Nehru's baby and Vallabhbhai made no movement to take it “.

However, what emerges is that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel differs with Jawaharlal Nehru on several measures taken by India. More importantly, Patel wanted the Indian military action to continue to recover the parts of the cashmere occupied illegally by Pakistan. Patel also differs from Nehru on the internationalization of the cashmere problem by taking him to the United Nations.

